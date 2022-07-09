Women's EURO 2022: Sweden vs Switzerland match facts, stats, ones to watch
Saturday 9 July 2022
Article summary
Having both let slips leads to draw their opening Group C games, Sweden and Switzerland will be looking for a first victory as they meet in Sheffield.
Article top media content
Article body
Sweden v Switzerland: Head-to-head
- Sweden and Switzerland continue their Group C campaigns at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, with the Blågult having dominated the teams' previous encounters.
- Both sides dropped points from leading positions in their opening fixtures on 9 July. Sweden went in front against the Netherlands in Sheffield via Jonna Andersson's close-range finish in the 36th minute, only for the holders to equalise shortly after the interval.Switzerland will be hoping to recover from the blow of letting the earliest two-goal lead in Women's EURO history slip to draw 2-2 against Portugal at Leigh Sports Village.
- Coumba Sow's impressive second-minute strike and Rahel Kiwic's header three minutes later put the Swiss firmly in control , but Portugal hit back with two strikes in the space of seven second-half minutes to earn a share of the spoils.
- Sweden produced a convincing win in the last meeting between the pair, a 4-1 group stage success in a friendly tournament in Portugal in February 2019. Mimmi Larsson's hat-trick and a 62nd-minute Kosovare Asllani strike clinched victory after Ana-Maria Crnogorčević had levelled for the Swiss.
- Sweden have been victorious in their last two matches against the Swiss, also winning 1-0 in the preliminaries for the 2016 Olympics. Caroline Seger's 44th-minute goal separated the sides in Rotterdam in March 2016.
- Sweden have won all their five competitive meetings against Switzerland, scoring 18 goals without conceding.
- This is the nations' first encounter at a major tournament, Sweden also winning each meeting in qualifying for both the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup (5-0 a, 4-0 h) and for EURO 2005 (6-0 h, 2-0 a).
- Switzerland's only victory in this fixture was a 3-1 friendly win in Eskilstuna in April 2015. Ramona Bachmann, Fabienne Humm and Vanessa Bernauer all scored to seal a first ever win against Sweden. Lotta Schelin struck the consolation for the home side.
- Switzerland have scored four goals in the last three meetings between the pair, having only managed three in the opening ten.
- Sweden's overall record in this fixture is W12 L1. They have scored 44 goals in those 13 meetings – averaging over three per game – and conceded just seven.
- Sweden are appearing at their 11th EURO, fewer only than Italy and Norway (both 12). The Blågult have reached the quarter-finals or better on each previous occasion, alternating between being eliminated in the semi-finals and the last eight since their most recent final appearance in 2001, when they lost in extra time to hosts Germany.
- Sweden were the inaugural European champions in 1984, Ulf Lyfors' team lifting the trophy on English soil with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out success against the home side in Luton after a 1-1 aggregate draw (1-0 h, 0-1 a).
- Switzerland suffered group stage elimination in their only previous EURO finals outing five years ago, a late equaliser in the 1-1 Matchday 3 draw against France in Breda giving Les Bleues second place in Group C behind Austria at the expense of the Swiss.
- Sweden sealed their spot at an eighth successive EURO by clinching first place in Group F, winning seven and drawing one of their eight fixtures, scoring 40 goals and conceding only two. Their only failure to record maximum points came with a 1-1 draw against eventual runners-up Iceland in Reykjavik in September 2020.
- Switzerland secured their place at a second successive EURO in April 2021 with a 3-2 shoot-out victory following a 2-2 aggregate play-off draw against the Czech Republic. La Nati had finished as Group H runners-up behind Belgium after winning six of their eight qualifiers, their only defeat coming against the section winners in Leuven in December 2020.
- Sweden's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on 9 July was the fourth time they have drawn in their last five Women's EURO openers.
- The Blågult have lost just two of their 19 EURO group stage matches (W11 D6).
- Caroline Seger made her 17th UEFA Women's EURO appearance on Matchday 1, equalling Victoria Svensson's national record. Only four players have featured in more Women's EURO finals matches than Seger; Denmark's Katrine Pedersen (18), Italy's Patrizia Panico (19), Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen (20) and Germany's Birgit Prinz (23).
- In their 2-2 draw with Portugal on 9 July, Switzerland became the first team in Women's EURO history to not win having held a two-goal lead at half time.
- Ana-Maria Crnogorčević became the most-capped Swiss player with her 136th appearance in their Group C opener, when captain Lia Wälti made her 100th outing for the senior side.
Ones to watch: Sweden
Kosovare Asllani
- The 32-year-old scored in the last meeting between these nations, Sweden's 4-1 friendly tournament victory in Portugal in February 2019.
- Asllani has struck in two of her three appearances against Switzerland, also finding the net in the 3-0 friendly win in Vaxjo in October 2012.
- In July 2021, she became the ninth Swedish player to reach 150 caps and has since risen to become the seventh highest appearance maker for the national side.
- The forward is sixth among Sweden's all-time leading goalscorers, overtaking Malin Andersson in the rankings with her 39th goal in July 2021.
Sofia Jakobsson
- The 32-year-old scored in the opening minute of the 3-0 home victory against Switzerland in an October 2012 friendly.
- The attacker is in a Sweden squad for an eighth major tournament, having appeared at three World Cups and three Olympic Games.
- Jakobsson, who missed out on EURO 2017 due to a knee injury, appeared in four of Sweden's five matches as they reached the semi-finals in 2013.
- The forward made her Blågult debut on English soil, in a 2-0 friendly defeat to the Lionesses in Oxford in May 2011.
Caroline Seger
- The 37-year-old scored the 44th-minute winner in Sweden's last competitive fixture against Switzerland, the 1-0 qualifying victory ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games.
- The Swedish skipper became the most-capped European player in June 2021 when making her 215th international appearance, surpassing the previous landmark shared by compatriot Therese Sjögran and Germany's Birgit Prinz.
- The midfielder was one of four Swedish players to be named in the EURO 2013 all-star squad, along with Nilla Fischer, Josefine Öqvist and Lotta Schelin.
- Seger has helped her side reach the EURO semi-finals twice, on English soil in 2005 and as hosts in 2013.
Ones to watch: Switzerland
Ramona Bachmann
- The 31-year-old struck the opening goal in Switzerland's only victory against Sweden, a 3-1 friendly win in April 2015.
- The striker spent almost eight years playing club football in Sweden, winning the top-flight title with both Umeå and Rosengård.
- Bachmann first moved to Sweden aged 16 in 2007 to join Umeå, helping the side to the league and cup double in her first season before adding another league championship in the following campaign.
- The forward made her Switzerland debut against a Swedish Under-21/U23 side in June 2007.
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević
- The 31-year-old scored Switzerland's equaliser in an eventual 4-1 loss in the last meeting between these sides, in that February 2019 friendly.
- The forward started all of Switzerland's ten EURO 2022 qualifying matches, finishing as the side's top scorer with six goals.
- Crnogorčević has also struck six times in the preliminaries for the 2023 World Cup, level with Coumba Sow as La Nati's leading scorer in the campaign.
- The attacker won her first Switzerland cap in a 3-0 victory against Sweden's U23 side in August 2009.
Fabienne Humm
- The 35-year-old scored the second goal in Switzerland's solitary win against Sweden, the 3-1 friendly victory in April 2015.
- Humm was largely utilised as a substitute in qualifying for EURO 2022 and for the forthcoming World Cup, scoring on her only start ahead of the 2023 finals in the 6-0 away win against Moldova on 21 September.
- Humm struck a hat-trick in the space of five second-half minutes in the 10-1 win against Ecuador at the 2015 World Cup, the quickest treble in the tournament's history.
- The forward has been with Zürich since 2009 and won her ninth league championship winners' medal with the club in 2021/22.