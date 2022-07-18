UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO 2022: how eight teams made it through the group stage?

Monday 18 July 2022

Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have reached the last eight: here's how the groups played out.

Netherlands, the holders, are through to the quarter-finals Getty Images

Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden are all confirmed UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finalists. We look back at how they successfully navigated the group stage.

How the group stage panned out

Reached the quarter-finals: Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden

Eliminated: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland

Latest standings

GROUP A

England go through as group winners to face Group B runners-up Spain.

Austria go through as group runners-up to face Group B winners Germany.

Norway and Northern Ireland are eliminated.

Group A

Played Won Draws Lost For Against Goal difference Points
England
Playing now
3 3 0 0 14 0 14 9
Austria
Playing now
3 2 0 1 3 1 2 6
Norway
Playing now
3 1 0 2 4 10 -6 3
Northern Ireland
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0

GROUP B

Germany go through as group winners to face Group A runners-up Austria.

Spain go through as group runners-up to face Group A winners England.

Denmark and Finland are eliminated.

Group B

Played Won Draws Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Germany
Playing now
3 3 0 0 9 0 9 9
Spain
Playing now
3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6
Denmark
Playing now
3 1 0 2 1 5 -4 3
Finland
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

GROUP C

Sweden go through as group winners to face Group D runners-up Belgium, Iceland or Italy.

Netherlands go through as group runners-up to face Group D winners France.

Switzerland and Portugal are eliminated.

Group C

Played Won Draws Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Sweden
Playing now
3 2 1 0 8 2 6 7
Netherlands
Playing now
3 2 1 0 8 4 4 7
Switzerland
Playing now
3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 1
Portugal
Playing now
3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

GROUP D

France go through as group winners to face Group C runners-up Netherlands.

Belgium go through as group runners-up to face Group C winners Sweden.

Iceland and Italy are eliminated.

Group D

Played Won Draws Lost For Against Goal difference Points
France
Playing now
3 2 1 0 8 3 5 7
Belgium
Playing now
3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
Iceland
Playing now
3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3
Italy
Playing now
3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

Knockout bracket

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July
QF1: England vs Spain (Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July
QF2: Germany vs Austria (Brentford)

Friday 22 July
QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July
QF4: France vs Netherlands (Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wembley)

Last updated on 18 July

