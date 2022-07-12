Women's EURO 2022: Denmark vs Spain match facts, stats, ones to watch
Tuesday 12 July 2022
Denmark and Spain are level on three points as they meet at the Brentford Community Stadium bidding to secure second place in Group B.
Denmark vs Spain: Head-to-head
- Denmark and Spain bring their UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B campaigns to a close at the Brentford Community Stadium, the Danes having had the better of this fixture through the years.
- Both teams have three points and are aiming to join section winners Germany in the last eight, with the Group B runners-up in line for a quarter-final against hosts England, the winners of Group A.
- Denmark need to win to edge out Spain for second place, whilst La Roja will take second place if they avoid defeat. Spain will progress via their overall goal difference if the game ends in a draw.
- Despite Denmark's superior record overall, Spain were victorious in the last meeting between the sides, in Madrid in June 2021. Aitana Bonmatí struck late in each half (45, 86), either side of Patricia Guijarro's 68th-minute goal.
- That was Denmark's first defeat against Spain in their 13th match (W9 D3). The Danes have scored 33 goals in those games and conceded only 11.
- Spain are unbeaten in each of their last three fixtures with Denmark, having also drawn two 2013 friendlies, a goalless game in February that year in Madrid before the teams drew 2-2 in Vejle four months later.
- La Roja have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three matches against the Danes having conceded in each of the first ten.
- Spain have struck five goals in the last two encounters between the nations, as many as they had managed in the previous ten.
- This is the first competitive encounter between the sides since Denmark's 5-0 win in Viborg in April 2006 in 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying.
- That is Denmark's only victory in the last five meetings with Spain (D3 L1) in all competitions, having won their opening eight matches against La Roja, all in EURO qualifying.
- Spain first avoided defeat in this fixture with the 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in Madrid in November 2005, Denmark twice coming from behind.
- Denmark have won nine of the ten competitive meetings between the nations, scoring 31 goals and conceding just six. The only competitive fixture in which Spain avoided defeat against the Danes was the 2-2 draw in the 2007 World Cup preliminary in Madrid in November 2005, when La Roja led twice.
- Denmark's best ever EURO performance came in 2017, when they lost 4-2 in the final to hosts the Netherlands in Enschede despite taking an early lead through Nadia Nadim's sixth-minute penalty.
- Denmark's last-four triumph on penalties against Austria in 2017 was their first EURO semi-final success after five previous eliminations.
- The Danes have reached the semi-finals or better in the last two EURO tournaments having exited in the group stage in 2005 in England and 2009.
- Spain are competing at their fourth EURO and reached the semi-finals on debut but are yet to return to the last four.
- La Roja have successfully negotiated the group stage in each of their three previous EURO appearances but are yet to win a knockout match in the finals, going out in the quarter-finals in the last two tournaments after reaching the last four in 1997.
- Denmark picked up 28 points from their ten EURO 2022 qualification matches to top Group B, scoring 48 goals – level with the Netherlands and Spain as joint top scorers – and conceding only one. They dropped points only in their final qualifier, a goalless draw against section runners-up Italy in Viborg.
- Spain topped Group D in qualifying for this tournament, scoring 48 goals – level with Denmark and the Netherlands as the joint highest total overall – and conceding just once. The 0-0 draw against Poland in Lublin in November 2019 was the only time Jorge Vilda's side dropped points in their eight-game campaign.
- With her winner against Finland on Matchday 2, Pernille Harder became only the third Danish player to score at two EURO finals tournaments after Merete Pedersen and Johanna Rasmussen, who both found the net at three.
- The Danes have not struck more than one goal in any of their last nine EURO group stage matches, since a 2-1 win against Ukraine in 2009.
- Denmark's 4-0 Matchday 1 loss to Germany was their biggest defeat at the tournament since a 5-0 defeat by Norway in 1997; it was only the second time they had lost a EURO finals match by three goals or more.
- The 2-0 defeat by Germany on Matchday 2 was Spain's first loss since March 2020, ending a 24-match unbeaten run.
- That equalled Spain's heaviest EURO finals loss; it was the third time they had gone down by a two-goal margin at the tournament, having been beaten 3-1 by Norway in 2013 and 2-0 against England four years later.
- La Roja have failed to score in four of their last five EURO games.
- Two of the three goals conceded by Spain at EURO 2022 have come in the opening three minutes.
- Spain's 4-1 Matchday 1 success was their biggest margin of victory at the EURO finals.
- That win against Finland means Spain have already equalled their best goalscoring tally in a EURO group stage, set in 2013.
- La Roja could record two victories at a single EURO for the first time.
- Spain's last three EURO wins have come in their opening match of the tournament, since their 1-0 Matchday 3 success against Russia in 1997.
Ones to watch: Denmark
Signe Bruun
- The 24-year-old struck in the opening minute of a 2-1 friendly defeat by Norway on 29 June.
- The 2021 Danish Player of the Year scored in six successive internationals between 16 September and 30 November 2021, including five goals in the home win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in October.
- The forward has hit 12 goals in just six appearances in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup; only Belgium's Tessa Wullaert has more (15).
- The Lyon striker scored once in her four outings as a substitute in EURO 2022 qualification, her effort in the 8-0 away victory against Malta in September 2020 her first national team goal for almost three years.
Sofie Junge Pedersen
- The 30-year-old spent 2017/18 with Primera División outfit Levante, between spells in Sweden with Rosengård (2015-17) and Vittsjö (2018).
- On 12 June the midfielder hit the winner as Denmark came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against Austria in a friendly in Wiener Neustadt.
- Junge Pedersen scored twice in the EURO 2022 qualification campaign, finding the net in successive matches in September and October 2020 – her first Denmark goals since January 2015.
- She started two of Denmark's group matches at EURO 2013, before featuring in the semi-final and final in her only appearances at the tournament four years later.
Sofie Svava
- The 21-year-old joined Primera División side Real Madrid in January 2022, after just under a year in Germany with Wolfsburg.
- The midfielder was one of a trio of Danish players to start all ten of their qualifiers in the EURO 2022 campaign, along with Pernille Harder and Sanne Troelsgaard.
- Svava scored her first goal for the national side in the UEFA EURO preliminaries in the 14-0 victory against Georgia in Viborg in November 2019.
- She has also been named in the starting XI for all of Denmark's 2023 World Cup qualification matches, along with Stine Ballisager, Stine Larsen and Katrine Veje.
Ones to watch: Spain
Aitana Bonmatí
- The 24-year-old scored twice to help Spain record their first victory against Denmark, that 3-0 friendly win in June 2021.
- Bonmatí struck the opener in the 7-0 victory against Australia in Huelva on 25 June.
- The Barcelona player hit a career-best 18 club goals in 2021/22, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano on 8 May.
- The midfielder captained Spain to 2017 UEFA European Women's Championship glory having been part of the squad that won the U17 European title two years earlier.
Patricia Guijarro
- The 24-year-old scored Spain's second goal in their 3-0 victory against Denmark in June 2021.
- She was one of four La Roja players to feature in all eight EURO 2022 qualifiers, along with Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas.
- Guijarro struck La Roja's first goal of the EURO 2022 qualification campaign, just eight minutes into their 4-0 win against Azerbaijan in October 2019.
- The midfielder was the leading scorer with five goals as Spain won the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in 2017, also securing the Golden Ball and, with six goals, Golden Boot at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup the following year.
Lucía García
- The forward, who turned 24 on 14 July, scored twice in the 7-0 friendly win against Australia in Huelva on 25 June.
- The attacker struck two goals on her only start in EURO 2022 qualifying, the 9-0 win against Moldova in Chisinau in September 2020.
- García's first La Roja goal came in the 3-1 group stage win against South Africa at the 2019 World Cup.
- The forward was part of the Spain side that won the 2015 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship and helped the U19s lift their continental title two years later.