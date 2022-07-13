Women's EURO 2022: Switzerland vs Netherlands match facts, stats, ones to watch
Wednesday 13 July 2022
Holders the Netherlands are top of Group C going into their final match against Switzerland, who need their first win of the 2022 finals to stay in contention.
Switzerland v Netherlands: Head-to-head
- Switzerland go in search of their first win against the Netherlands for almost 20 years in the concluding UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C fixture at Bramall Lane, the first major tournament meeting between the pair.
- The Swiss, bottom of the section, are seeking their first victory of EURO 2022. They let a two-goal lead after just five minutes slip on Matchday 1 to only draw 2-2 against Portugal, ahead of a 2-1 defeat against Sweden in Sheffield four days later.
- Group leaders the Netherlands rescued a point against Sweden at Bramall Lane before seeing off a spirited Portugal comeback in Wigan & Leigh to record a 3-2 victory, thanks to Daniëlle van de Donk’s spectacular winner.
- The Netherlands will go through if they avoid defeat. If the Dutch and Sweden both win or both draw, first place will be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary rankings then coefficient.
- Switzerland will go through if they win and Sweden avoid defeat; Switzerland would finish above the Netherlands on head-to-head. If Switzerland and Portugal win, the group is decided among the four teams on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary rankings then coefficient.
- The Oranje have dashed Swiss hopes of getting to major tournaments in recent years, denying them a spot at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in a play-off having dented their Olympic aspirations three years earlier.
- The Netherlands clinched their spot at the 2019 World Cup with a 4-1 aggregate play-off win against the Swiss in November 2018. Sherida Spitse's 49th-minute free-kick, and goals from Lieke Martens (71) and Vivianne Miedema (80) ensured a 3-0 first-leg victory for the Oranje in Utretcht, before a 1-1 draw in Schaffhausen four days later. The Netherlands were reduced to ten players early on in that second leg when Anouk Dekker was dismissed, but La Nati were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage before Miedema (52) scored for the visitors. Substitute Coumba Sow's 71st-minute equaliser was not enough for the hosts.
- The two nations also faced each other in the play-off tournament for a spot at the 2016 Olympic Games in March of that year, the sides opening that group campaign with a 4-3 Netherlands victory in Den Haag. Switzerland led through Fabienne Humm's fourth-minute opener, before the Oranje hit back via Manon Melis's 29th-minute spot kick and a second-half burst from Miedema (56), Mandy van den Berg (61) and Shanice van de Sanden (63). Rahel Kiwic (74) and Ramona Bachmann (83) threatened a late Swiss comeback, but to no avail.
- The Netherlands are unbeaten in the five competitive encounters against the Swiss (W2) having drawn both games in EURO 2009 qualifying, 2-2 in Zug in May 2007 and 1-1 in The Hague in August 2008.
- The Oranje have won three of their last four meetings with the Swiss, including a 4-1 friendly success in Larnaca in March 2014. Miedema's first-minute opener was cancelled out within two minutes by Ana-Maria Crnogorčević but Martens (17, 49) and Maayke Heuver (90) gave the Dutch victory.
- The Netherlands have won six of the eight fixtures between the teams since those EURO 2009 qualifiers, scoring 28 goals and conceding just six.
- Switzerland are winless in their last 11 fixtures against the Netherlands (L7), since a 2-0 friendly away victory in October 2002 in Heerhugowaard in which Lara Dickenmann and Fabienne Comte scored for the visitors.
- That October 2002 loss is the Netherlands' only defeat in the last 18 encounters against La Nati (W12 D5).
- Switzerland's overall record in the 24 previous encounters with the Oranje is W2 D6 L16. Their only other victory against the Netherlands came in September 1979, a 1-0 away friendly success in Zeist.
- Switzerland suffered group stage elimination in their only previous EURO finals outing five years ago, a late equaliser in the 1-1 Matchday 3 draw against France in Breda giving Les Bleues second place in Group C behind Austria at the expense of the Swiss.
- In 2017 the Netherlands became the fourth nation to lift the EURO trophy, thanks to a 4-2 comeback victory in the final against Denmark in Enschede. Miedema (10, 89), Martens (28) and Sherida Spitse (51) scored for Sarina Wiegman's side, who had fallen behind to Nadia Nadim's sixth-minute penalty. Pernille Harder (33) had levelled for the Danes at 2-2.
- The Oranje have reached the semi-finals or better in two of their three EURO appearances, losing in extra time to England in the last four as debutants in 2009 before a group stage exit in Sweden after failing to win a match four years later.
- Switzerland secured their place at a second successive EURO in April 2021 with a 3-2 shoot-out victory following a 2-2 aggregate play-off draw against the Czech Republic. La Nati had finished as Group H runners-up behind Belgium after winning six of their eight qualifiers, their only defeat coming against the section winners in Leuven in December 2020.
- The Netherlands clinched their spot at a fourth successive EURO thanks to a flawless qualification campaign, winning all ten of their Group A fixtures to top the section and scoring 48 goals – the joint most in qualifying for EURO 2022 along with Denmark and Spain.
- Switzerland's 2-1 Matchday 2 loss to Sweden on 13 July was their first defeat at a Women's EURO since their opening encounter at the 2017 edition, when they were beaten 1-0 by Austria.
- With her strike against Sweden, Ramona Bachmann became the first Swiss player to score more than one UEFA Women's EURO goal.
- In their 2-2 draw with Portugal on 9 July, Switzerland became the first team in Women's EURO history to not win having held a two-goal lead at half time.
- Ana-Maria Crnogorčević became the most-capped Swiss player with her 136th appearance in their Group C opener, when captain Lia Wälti made her 100th outing for the senior side.
- The Netherlands are unbeaten in eight EURO matches (W7 D1), since losing 1-0 against Norway and Iceland in their final two group stage matches at the 2013 edition.
- The Oranje's 3-2 Matchday 2 success versus Portugal was their first win in seven Women's EURO encounters outside their own country (D3 L3), since their 2-1 Matchday 3 defeat of Denmark in Finland in 2009.
- The 1-1 draw against Sweden on 9 July ended the Oranje's six-game winning run at the tournament, the second-longest in finals history behind Germany's 19.
Ones to watch: Switzerland
Ramona Bachmann
- The 31-year-old scored in the 4-3 Olympic Games qualifying defeat to the Netherlands in March 2016.
- Bachmann got the winner in Switzerland's only victory at EURO 2017 in the Netherlands, the 2-1 Matchday 2 defeat of Iceland in Doetinchem.
- The forward struck five times in her ten outings in the EURO 2022 qualifiers, including a hat-trick in the win against Romania that took her past 50 goals for La Nati.
- The striker has spent the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, where she is set to become a team-mate of the Netherlands' Lieke Martens, who joined the club on 16 June.
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević
- The 31-year-old struck Switzerland's equaliser in the eventual 4-1 friendly loss to the Netherlands in March 2014.
- The forward was the side's top scorer in EURO 2022 qualifying with six goals, and has also hit six in eight outings in the preliminaries for the 2023 World Cup.
- Crnogorčević was the only Switzerland player to feature in every minute of the qualification campaign for this tournament.
- The Barcelona attacker played every minute of La Nati's group stage exit at EURO 2017 in the Netherlands, scoring in the 1-1 Matchday 3 draw with France in Breda.
Coumba Sow
- The 27-year-old scored just nine minutes after her introduction as a 62nd-minute substitute in the second leg of the 2019 World Cup play-off defeat against the Netherlands.
- That match against the Oranje in November 2018 was Sow's senior debut for Switzerland.
- Her equalising goal against the Czech Republic in the EURO 2022 play-off in April 2021 forced extra time and ultimately penalties, although she failed to convert her spot kick in the shoot-out victory.
- The Paris FC player has struck six goals in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, including a hat-trick against Lithuania, and is level with Crnogorčević as Switzerland's leading scorer in the campaign.
Ones to watch: Netherlands
Lieke Martens
- The 29-year-old has scored four goals in as many Netherlands appearances against Switzerland.
- She struck the Netherlands' opener in the eventual 5-1 defeat in the warm-up friendly against England on 24 June.
- Martens hit three goals as the Netherlands won EURO 2017, her performances securing her the Player of the Tournament award.
- The forward scored the winner in the 2-1 EURO 2017 Matchday 3 victory against Belgium to ensure the Oranje got maximum points from their group campaign.
Vivianne Miedema
- The forward, who turned 26 on 15 July, has struck in all four of her Netherlands outings against Switzerland.
- Miedema scored both goals in the Netherlands' final friendly ahead of EURO 2022, the 2-0 win versus Finland in Enschede on 2 July.
- She struck six times as the Oranje equalled their biggest margin of victory with the 12-0 win against Cyprus in a preliminary for the 2023 World Cup on 8 April.
- The striker was the leading scorer at last summer's Olympic Games, setting a new tournament record of ten goals at one edition.
Sherida Spitse
- The 32-year-old hit the opening goal in the 3-0 first-leg victory against Switzerland in the 2019 World Cup play-offs.
- Spitse hit the post with a penalty in the 5-1 friendly defeat to England on 24 June, on what was her 200th Orange appearance.
- The Ajax player became the seventh European player to reach 200 caps for their national side against the EURO 2022 hosts.
- The midfielder was the Netherlands' leading scorer in qualifying for EURO 2022, hitting ten goals in nine outings.