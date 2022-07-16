England breaking Women's EURO records

Excitement in England ahead of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 was high: more than half a million ticket sales was testament to that.

But the Lionesses' feats in the group stage have sent expectations into overdrive. We list the records the hosts have already set or equalled little more than a week into the tournament.

Biggest win: 8-0 vs Norway

Highlights: England 8-0 Norway

The opening 1-0 victory against Austria at Old Trafford settled nerves in front of nearly 70,000 fans; four days later, the Brighton & Hove crowd witnessed history of a different kind as England secured the competition's biggest win, a record they had set themselves by beating Scotland 6-0 to open the 2017 group stage. The aggregate of eight goals in a single game also equalled the tournament record (jointly held by England's 6-2 loss to Germany in the 2009 final).

Most goals in a group stage (team): 14

The previous best for a single group was 11 goals, racked up by Germany as hosts in 2001. That was comfortably beaten by the Lionesses, five years after they had fallen one short of the record in the Netherlands.

Fewest goals conceded in a group stage: 0 (equalled record)

Women's EURO team-mates: England

In 2005, Germany beat Norway, Italy and France without conceding a goal. That remained a unique feat until England kept three clean sheets in Group A, the hosts also scoring six more goals than Germany managed during their trio of group games in England 17 years ago.

Most goals in a first half: 6

On 10 July, France became the first team to score five goals in the opening half of a Women's EURO finals game during their 5-1 defeat of Italy. That record stood for 24 hours before England went one better against Norway, though Beth Mead was not quite able to match Grace Geyoro, who struck the competition's maiden first-half finals hat-trick for Les Bleues.

Most total goals in a single group: 22 (equalled record)

Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

The 22 goals scored in Group A – 64% of them hit by England alone – matched the record for a single Women's EURO section. That too was set on English soil and also featured Norway, who finished Group B of the 2005 edition as runners-up to Germany and ahead of France and Italy, whose 12 goals conceded remains an unhappy record.

Most points in a group stage: 9 (equalled record)

England have completed the eighth perfect campaign in a Women's EURO group, and also put together the seventh in 2017. That made them only the second nation to register nine points on more than one occasion, Germany having done likewise en route to their triumphs in 2001, 2005 and 2009 (when they kept up perfection in the knockouts).

Most goals in a group stage (player): Beth Mead (5)

Top Scorer: Mead's five goals

Mead struck the goal that opened the finals against Austria, then added a hat-trick versus Norway and produced a deflected effort as Northern Ireland were beaten 5-0. She is only one off Inka Grings' overall record for a single tournament of six.

Scoring in all three group games: Beth Mead

Many great strikers have lit up Women's EURO final tournaments since the group stage was introduced in 1997. Only Mead has scored in all three matches in a single campaign.

Most different players scoring in single game: 5 (equalled record)

Not only did Mead get three against Norway, but Georgia Stanway's penalty, Ellen White's double, and a goal each by Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo made it five different scorers. That had only happened once before, when Germany beat France 5-1 in the 2009 group stage.

Record crowd: 68,871

Highlights: England 1-0 Austria

The Old Trafford crowd that watched England defeat Austria surpassed the previous record by more than 27,000 spectators, 41,301 fans having attended the 2013 final between Germany and Norway in Solna, Sweden. However, the new benchmark looks set to go on 31 July, with the Wembley final already sold out.

Highest aggregate attendance in a group stage: 128,503

England's subsequent wins were watched by 28,847 in Brighton & Hove and 30,785 in Southampton. Those three games alone attracted an aggregate crowd bigger than for the whole of the 15-match 2005 finals in England, proof again of the game's growth.

