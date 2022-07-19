Becky Hill to headline first ever UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final Show

BRIT-Award winning singer-songwriter Becky Hill will be headlining the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final Show presented by Pepsi MAX on Sunday 31 July.

This will be the first time a live music production of this scale has taken place at the UEFA Women's EURO final. Fans can expect a high-energy show-stopper from the Remember hitmaker that will celebrate female strength, power, and achievement, both on and off the pitch.

Becky Hill will perform ahead of the Women's EURO 2022 final

Hill's infectious sound will be celebrated with bright neon colours and costume, whilst dancers and musicians will be choreographed to bring on ultimate feel-good, summer festival vibes. Becky will be performing a medley of fan-favourite tracks, including her 2022 smash My Heart Goes (La Di Da), alongside an epic 1990s dance classic. She will also be inviting some very special surprise guests to join her on stage to deliver a breath-taking and empowering finale before kick-off at Wembley Stadium.

"It's an incredible feeling to be headlining the first-ever UEFA 2022 Women's EURO Final Show presented by Pepsi MAX," said Hill. "The women's game has come a long way in recent years and I'm honoured to be a part of the celebration that it so rightly deserves. Wembley Stadium is one of the most famous venues in the world and I can't wait to bring the party to fans across the globe."

UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein added: "We are excited to be collaborating again with our long-standing partners Pepsi MAX for the first ever UEFA Women's EURO Final Show. Becky Hill is such a talented performer and artist and has an incredible set lined up from start to finish; we know she will bring together fans everywhere to mark the historic occasion. This is a huge year for the women's sporting world and it felt only right for Pepsi MAX and UEFA to create the biggest production ever held at the tournament. Fans are in for a special night of entertainment."

Georgina Meddows-Smith, GBI marketing director, Pepsi Beverages said: "We have been a proud partner of UEFA Women's Football since 2020 and each year we continue to bring our influence and scale to shine a light on the sport and champion it globally. Our commitment to women's football includes supporting female talent both on and off the pitch, and we are so proud to have the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 on home soil and to give women's players the visibility they deserve. This tournament is breaking records for attendance and tickets sold. We couldn't think of a better artist than Becky Hill to perform a show that will celebrate this record-breaking tournament."

This year's UEFA Women's EURO Final Show performance will air in over 16 countries in Europe and several territories around the world. Fans are invited to soak up the atmosphere ready for when the show begins, whilst those at home will be able to tune in via their local broadcaster and through the official Women's EURO TikTok.