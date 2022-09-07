UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Spain, Ukraine through

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Olivo Arena in Jaén is in progress, with the groups ending on Wednesday, the semis on Thursday and the decider on Saturday.

Meet the finalists

Spain and Ukraine are already through from Group A and will meet on Wednesday to decide first place in the section. The hosts, defending the title from 2019, opened with a finals record 9-0 defeat of Romania and then saw off the team they beat in the decider three years ago, Croatia, by an even bigger margin: 11-1. Ukraine came back from 4-1 down to beat Croatia 6-4 and then overcame Romania 5-2.

Portugal are three points clear in Group B after defeating fellow 2019 semi-finalists Poland 4-2 and then France 2-1. Italy defeated France 3-0 but then lost 4-2 to Poland, meaning both last-four slots will be decided on Wednesday when Portugal play Italy after Poland take on France.

State of play Group A: Spain and Ukraine are through to the semi-finals having both won twice. Ukraine must beat Spain to overtake them for first place. Group B: All four teams remain in contention. Portugal (6pts) win the group if they avoid defeat. Portugal can only be knocked out if they lose by three goals and Poland win.

Poland (3pts) will be through if they win, or if they draw and Italy fail to beat Portugal. Poland will also be through if they lose by three goals or less, and Portugal beat Italy.

Italy (3pts) will be through if they win by three goals or more, or if they win by one or two goals and Poland do not win, or if they draw and Poland lose. Italy are out if they lose. Italy can finish top if they win and Poland do not, or if they win by four goals or more (other than 4-0 or 5-1) should Poland also win.

France (0pts) must win by four goals or more, and hope Italy lose, to go through in second.

Group stage



Highlights: Romania 2-5 Ukraine

Sunday 4 September

Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Group B: France 0-3 Italy

Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Highights: Portugal 2-1 France

Monday 5 September

Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland

Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine

Group B: Portugal 2-1 France

Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain

Highlights: Italy 1-4 Poland

Wednesday 7 September

Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)

Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)

Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)

Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout phase

Highlights: Croatia 1-11 Spain

Thursday 8 September

Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)



Saturday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET