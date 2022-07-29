UEFA.com works better on other browsers
VAR to be used in UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

Friday 29 July 2022

The Champions League trophy
The Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Video assistant refereeing (VAR) will be used in the upcoming UEFA Champions League third qualifying round matches, which is the first time the technology is being implemented in a non-centralised phase of a UEFA competition.

UEFA works closely with the clubs and the respective broadcasters in charge of the TV production to deliver the VAR set-up. Each appointed video assistant refereeing team will also be directly at the venue in a dedicated video operating room.

