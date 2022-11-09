UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups: Fixtures and results

Wednesday 9 November 2022

The last games in the 12 groups run from 1 to 8 March with 16 elite round and eight main round play-off places on offer.

Portugal beat Lithuania at the same Kaunas arena where they lifted the 2021 World Cup
Portugal beat Lithuania at the same Kaunas arena where they lifted the 2021 World Cup Lithuanian Football Federation

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round will conclude between 1 and 8 March with Armenia and Croatia having already secured places in the elite round as group winners.

Teams are competing in the 12 groups of three, played home and away. The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots. Holders Portugal are among eight teams already assured of a top-two finish in their groups but who could still go into the play-offs.

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

Through from group

Through to elite round: Armenia (Group 3 winners), Croatia (Group 7 winners)

Confirmed in top two of group: Azerbaijan (Group 6), France (Group 9), Georgia (Group 2), Kazakhstan (Group 5), Poland (Group 6), Portugal (Group 4), Serbia (Group 9), Ukraine (Group 11)

Main round groups: matches

Group 1: Spain, Moldova, Cyprus

Results
8 November: Cyprus 0-11 Spain
11 October: Spain 7-2 Moldova
8 October: Moldova 7-1 Cyprus
Fixtures
1 March: Spain vs Cyprus
5 March: Cyprus vs Moldova
8 March: Moldova vs Spain

Spain secured a comfortable win in Cyprus
Spain secured a comfortable win in CyprusCyprus Football Association.

Group 2: Georgia (confirmed in top two), Belgium, Austria

Results
9 November: Georgia 6-4 Austria
12 October: Austria 2-6 Georgia
8 October: Georgia 4-2 Belgium
5 October: Belgium 11-0 Austria
Fixtures
4 March: Austria vs Belgium
7 March: Belgium vs Georgia

Group 3: Armenia (though to elite round), Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Results
12 October: Czechia 1-4 Armenia
8 October: Armenia 4-2 Czechia
20 September: Czechia 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Armenia
Fixtures
3 March: Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

Group 4: Portugal (confirmed in top two), Belarus, Lithuania

Results
9 November: Portugal 2-0 Lithuania
11 October: Lithuania 0-6 Portugal
6 October: Portugal 5-3 Belarus
Fixtures
1 March: Lithuania vs Belarus
4 March: Belarus vs Lithuania
7 March: Belarus vs Portugal

Futsal EURO 2022: All Portugal's goals

Group 5: Kazakhstan (confirmed in top two), Slovenia, Montenegro

Results
9 November: Kazakhstan 7-0 Montenegro
12 October: Montenegro 1-5 Kazakhstan
8 October: Kazakhstan 2-0 Slovenia
20 September: Slovenia 3-1 Montenegro
Fixtures
3 March: Montenegro vs Slovenia
8 March: Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Group 6: Azerbaijan (confirmed in top two), Poland (confirmed in top two), Greece

Results
9 November: Greece 1-4 Poland
11 October: Greece 0-7 Azerbaijan
7 October: Azerbaijan 4-3 Poland
19 September: Poland 3-0 Greece
Fixtures
3 March: Azerbaijan vs Greece
7 March: Poland vs Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan have won both their games so far
Azerbaijan have won both their games so farAzerbaijan Football Federation

Group 7: Croatia (through to elite round), Hungary, Israel

Results
8 November: Croatia 6-1 Israel
12 October: Israel 0-7 Croatia
7 October: Croatia 5-1 Hungary
19 September: Hungary 2-2 Israel
Fixtures
2 March: Israel vs Hungary
7 March: Hungary vs Croatia

Group 8: Romania, Finland, Denmark

Results
8 November: Denmark 0-6 Finland
11 October: Finland 1-2 Romania
6 October: Romania 5-1 Denmark
Fixtures
1 March: Romania vs Finland
5 March: Denmark vs Romania
8 March: Finland vs Denmark

Romania started witb a 5-1 win against Denmark
Romania started witb a 5-1 win against DenmarkRomanian Football Federation

Group 9: Serbia (confirmed in top two), France (confirmed in top two), Norway

Results
9 November: Serbia 5-1 Norway
12 October: Serbia 0-0 France
8 October: France 9-1 Norway
5 October: Norway 2-4 Serbia
Fixtures
2 March: Norway vs France
7 March: France vs Serbia

Group 10: Italy, Sweden, North Macedonia

Results
9 November: Italy 6-1 Sweden
12 October: North Macedonia 3-3 Italy
7 October: Sweden 5-2 North Macedonia
Fixtures
1 March: Italy vs North Macedonia
5 March: North Macedonia vs Sweden
8 March: Sweden vs Italy

Italy's Antonino Isgrò celebrates scoring against Sweden
Italy's Antonino Isgrò celebrates scoring against SwedenGetty Images

Group 11: Ukraine (confirmed in top two), Netherlands, Kosovo

Results
8 November: Kosovo 2-5 Ukraine
11 October: Ukraine 4-2 Netherlands
7 October: Ukraine 3-1 Kosovo
18 September: Netherlands 2-1 Kosovo
Fixtures
3 March: Kosovo vs Netherlands
8 March: Netherlands vs Ukraine

Ukraine beat Kosovo 3-1 in Salaspils, Latvia
Ukraine beat Kosovo 3-1 in Salaspils, LatviaOleg Baibakov supplied by Latvian Football Federation

Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany

Results
9 November: Slovakia 0-0 Germany
12 October: Germany 1-1 Slovakia
8 October: Slovakia 3-0 Latvia
5 October: Latvia 5-1 Germany
Fixtures
1 March: Germany vs Latvia
8 March: Latvia vs Slovakia

Andrejs Baklanovs struck four times as Latvia beat Germany
Andrejs Baklanovs struck four times as Latvia beat GermanyLatvian Football Federation

Contenders

  • The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 start in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czechia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia (*Russia suspended)
  • The remaining 13 spots are filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)
  • Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.
  • Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.
  • As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.
  • Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Futsal Finalissima final highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal (2-4 pens)

Match dates

17–20 September 2022
5–12 October 2022
8–9 November 2022
1–8 March 2023

Road to the finals

Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon 
Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023
Elite round draw: 5 July 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 9 November 2022

Selected for you

Preliminary round report
Live 03/05/2022

Preliminary round report

Thirteen teams advanced from the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup preliminary round as European qualifying began.
2024 qualifying: format, calendar
Live 18/11/2021

2024 qualifying: format, calendar

Seven European teams will compete at the final tournament with qualifying running from April 2022 to April 2024.
Portugal win 2021 World Cup
Live 30/09/2021

Portugal win 2021 World Cup

Portugal beat Argentina 2-1 with two Pany Varela goals to win their first Futsal World Cup.