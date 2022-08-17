Play-off first legs: Benfica impress, Maccabi Haifa win thriller

With six spots still up for grabs in the 2022/23 group stage, the play-off round commenced this week with Benfica and Maccabi Haifa earning leads on Wednesday after Copenhagen and Bodø/Glimt took the initiative in their ties on Tuesday.

UEFA.com rounds up the action from all the first legs.

First legs

Tuesday 16 August

Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Rangers 2-2 PSV

Wednesday 17 August

Qarabağ 0-0 Plzeň

Maccabi Haifa 3-2 Crvena zvezda

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Benfica

Wednesday's fixtures

Qarabağ arnd Plzeň could not produce a goal on Wednesday Getty Images

Both teams went close to breaking the deadlock in the first half with Marko Vešović and Kady forcing fine saves from Plzeň goalkeeper Jindřich Staněk, and Marko Janković blocking Tomáš Chorý's goalbound effort at the other end.

Chances were few and far between after the interval as Qarabağ huffed and puffed without creating meaningful opportunities. Filip Ozobić tested Staněk late on with a fizzing effort from the edge of the area, but the 26-year-old produced another impressive stop to keep the teams on level terms.﻿

Maccabi Haifa 3-2 Crvena zvezda

The Serbian side had won all seven games this season, conceding only once, before their trip to Israel but have plenty to do to in the return after a pulsating first leg. Dejan Stanković's men appeared in control here too when Aleksandar Pešić and Guélor Kanga overturned Frantzdy Pierrot's opener for the hosts before half-time.

Dolev Haziza had other ideas though. The midfielder, who set up the first goal, repeated the trick when his cross was glanced in by Pierrot then drove at the visiting defence and slipped in Tjaronn Chery for a well-struck winner.

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Benfica

João Mário impressed in Benfica's victory Getty Images

Dominant Benfica will take a two-goal lead back to Lisbon after an impressive first-half showing in Lodz. The visitors started well and were rewarded when João Mário teed up Gilberto, who smashed a shot into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

Viktor Tsygankov curled a shot just wide but, moments later, his pass was intercepted and Benfica broke clinically with Gonçalo Ramos arriving to clip home after David Neres' good turn. Chances were at a premium after the break, although Odysseas Vlachodimos did have to make a smart save to keep out Oleksandr Karavaev's deflected shot.

Tuesday's results

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Amahl Pellegrino's first-half header gave Bodø/Glimt a battling win over Dinamo Zagreb in their first leg in Norway. The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute after an even opening half-hour, and could have gone further ahead before the break only for Lars-Jørgen Salvesen's header to crash against the woodwork.

Dinamo improved in the second half with Martin Baturina denied an equaliser by an offside flag, leaving the Norwegian side with a narrow advantage going into the second leg.

Highlights: Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Copenhagen will take a slender one-goal advantage to Türkiye next week after edging past Trabzonspor in Denmark. Viktor Claesson gave the hosts a deserved lead after nine minutes and Hákon Arnar Haraldsson missed a golden opportunity make it two before the interval.

Lukas Lerager made amends three minutes after the restart when he converted from close range from a corner but Tasos Bakasetas's deflected strike kept the Turkish side in touch.

Rangers 2-2 PSV

Highlights: Rangers 2-2 PSV

A late Armando Obispo header earned PSV a draw against Rangers, who had won their last seven home games in Europe, in an absorbing first leg at Ibrox. Ibrahim Sangaré opened the scoring after Rangers had failed to clear a Cody Gakpo corner, but Antonio Čolak restored parity before half-time with his fourth goal for his new club in all competitions.

PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez allowed Tom Lawrence's long-range free-kick to slip from his grasp to give the hosts the lead for the first time on the night, but with 12 minutes remaining Obispo steered another Gakpo corner into the net via the crossbar to complete the scoring.

When is the group stage draw? The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday 25 August and will be streamed live from 18:00 CET.

When are the second legs?

Tuesday 23 August

Plzeň vs Qarabağ (0-0)

Crvena zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa (2-3)

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv (2-0)

Wednesday 24 August

Dinamo vs Bodø/Glimt (0-1)

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen (1-2)

PSV vs Rangers (2-2)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

Who is in the group stage?

When are this season's matches?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

