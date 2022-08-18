Peñarol vs Benfica Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2022: Where to watch, kick-off time, key players

Peñarol meet Benfica in Montevideo in the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2022 on Sunday 21 August.

At a glance When: Sunday 21 August, 21:30 CEST

Where: Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay

What: Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2022

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Peñarol vs Benfica on TV and online

Details to follow.

What do you need to know?

One of a number of events launched as part of UEFA's co-operation with CONMEBOL,﻿ Uruguay's Peñarol, who triumphed in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Sub-20, face 2021/22 UEFA Youth League-winning Benfica from Portugal at the famous Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Both these teams claimed their first continental titles last year. Benfica, runners-up three times in the first seven UEFA Youth League editions went one better in the eighth, beating Salzburg 6-0 in Nyon in April, aided by a Henrique Araújo hat-trick. Two months earlier, Peñarol claimed the South American crown in Quito, beating Independiente del Valle on penalties having conceded in the 90th minute of a 1-1 draw.

Interest is high in this historic fixture, with 10,000 tickets going in the first 24 hours of sales alone and Peñarol hoping for around 40,000 fans at the game. Benfica, whose senior team are not in action this weekend, are able to name a squad largely familiar from that which impressed at the UEFA Youth League finals.

Players to watch on the Peñarol side, who prepared with a training camp in Buenos Aires, include forward Máximo Alonso, a regular in the senior team including Copa Libertadores appearances, with Nicolás Rossi and Matías González also joining up from the main squad. However, key defender Pablo López is out after suffering an injury during their stay in Argentina.

The match brings back memories of when these clubs' senior teams met in the 1961 European-South American Cup. Benfica won 1-0 at home before a 5-0 loss at Estadio Centenario forced a play-off at the same venue two days later, with a 2-1 victory for Peñarol.

Is there extra time?

This one-off fixture will be played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time then it goes straight to penalties. Each team is permitted to use five of their 11 substitutes.

View from the camps

Juan Manuel Olivera, Peñarol coach: "There are a lot of nerves, as the game draws close they realise that they are taking part in a historic event. For them it is a real motivation to play in front of so many people. It's all positive, but we're going to have to talk about that because we don't know how they will react. I know people are going to root for them."