September's Under-21 EURO play-offs: Croatia-Denmark, Slovakia-Ukraine, Ireland-Israel, Iceland-Czech Republic

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs are on 23 and 27 September, deciding the last four spots at the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia.

Play-off ties Slovakia vs Ukraine

Croatia vs Denmark

Iceland vs Czech Republic

Republic of Ireland vs Israel

The nine qualifying group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament from 21 June to 8 July 2023 alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania. The other eight runners-up now meet to contest the remaining berths.

Czech Republic were champions in 2002.

Ukraine were 2006 runners-up.

Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Iceland all took part in the 2021 finals.

Ireland are in the play-offs for the first time and could become the second debutants in 2023 along with Georgia.

Meet the play-off contenders

First legs: Friday 23 September

Slovakia vs Ukraine (18:00)

Croatia vs Denmark (18:00)

Iceland vs Czech Republic (18:00)

Republic of Ireland vs Israel (20:00)

Second legs: Tuesday 27 September

Ukraine vs Slovakia (17:30)

Denmark vs Croatia (18:00)

Czech Republic vs Iceland (18:00)

Israel vs Republic of Ireland (19:15)

All times CET.