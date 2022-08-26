UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw
Friday 26 August 2022
West Ham, Villarreal and Fiorentina have their work cut out following the draw for the group stage.
West Ham, Villarreal and Fiorentina are among the sides who learned their fate in the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in Istanbul, Türkiye.
2022/23 Europa Conference League group stage draw
Group A: İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS
Group B: West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg
Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznań
Group D: Partizan, Köln, Nice, Slovácko
Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol, Vaduz, Dnipro-1
Group F: Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgården
Group G: Slavia Praha, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani
Group H: Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Žalgiris Vilnius, Pyunik
When are the group matches?
Matchday 1: 8 September
Matchday 2: 15 September
Matchday 3: 6 October
Matchday 4: 13 October
Matchday 5: 27 October
Matchday 6: 3 November
How does the group stage work?
Teams in every group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.
The top two clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:
- Group winners progress to the round of 16.
- Group runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Europa League teams for spots in the round of 16.
How did the draw work?
Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.
Where is the 2023 Europa Conference League final?
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.