2022/23 Youth League Champions League path group stage: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man City, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting into round of 16

The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path groups have concluded, deciding eight spots in the round of 16 and eight more in the play-offs.

AC Milan, Atlético, two-time winners Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, 2019/20 champions Real Madrid and Sporting CP have gone directly into the round of 16 after topping the groups. For Madrid it means they have reached the last 16 in all nine UEFA Youth League editions.

Atlético kept up their record of always getting past this stage while Adrian Niño achieved a unique competition feat by scoring in all six of their group games. The highest goal tally overall was eight by Ilyes Housni of Paris, one short of the group stage record.

Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, debutants Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter, Juventus, 2019 winners Porto, 2017 champions and 2022 runners-up Salzburg, and Shakhtar Donetsk were second in their groups and go into February's play-offs, where they will be drawn away to the domestic champions path winners to compete in one-off ties for the remaining knockout places. As usual, the tournament will conclude with a four-team knockout event in Nyon, Switzerland, in April.

Play-off draw: Tuesday

However, holders Benfica and two-time champions Chelsea are among those out.

See the final group standings

Group stage summary Through to round of 16 as group winners: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP Through to play-offs as group runners-up: Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter, Juventus, Porto, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk Through to play-offs from domestic champions path: AZ Alkmaar, Genk, Hajduk Split, MTK Budapest, Ruh Lviv (3 TBC)

Wednesday 2 November:

Group B

Leverkusen 0-1 Club Brugge

Group E

Chelsea 4-0 Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan 2-1 Salzburg

Group F

Shakhtar 0-0 Leipzig, Real Madrid 4-1 Celtic

Group G

Man City 1-0 Sevilla, Copenhagen 0-1 Dortmund

Group H

Maccabi Haifa 2-6 Benfica, Juventus 4-4 Paris

Tuesday 1 November:

Group A

Liverpool 5-0 Napoli, Rangers 2-6 Ajax

Group B

Porto 1-2 Atlético

Highlights: Porto 1-2 Atlético

Group C

Plzeň 1-1 Barcelona, Bayern 2-0 Inter

Group D

Marseille 2-3 Tottenham, Sporting CP 1-0 Frankfurt

Highlights: Plzeň 1-1 Barcelona

Wednesday 26 October:

Group A

Napoli 2-3 Rangers, Ajax 3-1 Liverpool

Highlights: Ajax 3-1 Liverpool

Group B

Club Brugge 1-2 Porto, Atlético 4-0 Leverkusen

Group C

Inter 4-2 Plzeň, Barcelona 3-2 Bayern

Highlights: Barcelona 3-2 Bayern

Group D

Frankfurt 2-0 Marseille, Tottenham 1-2 Sporting CP

Tuesday 25 October:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan, Salzburg 5-1 Chelsea

Group F

Celtic 0-1 Shakhtar, Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

Highlights: Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

Group G

Sevilla 2-1 Copenhagen, Dortmund 3-3 Man City

Group H

Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa, Benfica 2-3 Juventus

Highlights: Dortmund 3-3 Man City

Wednesday 12 October:

Group A

Napoli 1-1 Ajax, Rangers 3-4 Liverpool

Highlights: Rangers 3-4 Liverpool

Group B

Atlético 1-2 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 1-3 Porto

Group C

Plzeň 3-3 Bayern, Barcelona 2-0 Inter

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Ajax

Group D

Tottenham 2-3 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 1-1 Marseille

Tuesday 11 October:



Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-1 Chelsea

Group F

Shakhtar 0-3 Real Madrid, Celtic 0-2 Leipzig

Highlights: Dortmund 2-0 Sevilla

Group G

Copenhagen 1-3 Man City, Dortmund 2-0 Sevilla

Group H

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Juventus, Paris 2-3 Benfica

Highlights: Paris 2-3 Benfica

Wednesday 5 October:

Group E

Salzburg 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea 1-1 AC Milan

Youth League highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Milan

Group F

Leipzig 1-2 Celtic, Real Madrid 6-1 Shakhtar

Highlights: Real Madrid 6-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

Man City 1-1 Copenhagen, Sevilla 1-1 Dortmund

Group H

Benfica 0-1 Paris

Tuesday 4 October:

Group A

Liverpool 4-1 Rangers, Ajax 5-1 Napoli

Group B

Porto 3-1 Leverkusen, Club Brugge 1-3 Atlético

Group C

Bayern 1-2 Plzeň, Inter 1-6 Barcelona

Youth League highlights: Inter 1-6 Barcelona

Group D

Marseille 0-6 Sporting CP, Frankfurt 1-0 Tottenham

Youth League highlights: Marseille 0-6 Sporting CP

Group H

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 14 September:

Group A

Rangers 3-2 Napoli

Group E

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Shakhtar 2-1 Celtic, Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Dortmund

Group G

Man City 3-2 Dortmund, Copenhagen 4-1 Sevilla

Group H

Juventus 1-1 Benfica, Maccabi Haifa 0-5 Paris

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Benfica

Tuesday 13 September:

Group A

Liverpool 4-0 Ajax

Hghlights: Liverpool 4-0 Ajax

Group B

Porto 2-1 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 0-3 Atlético

Group C

Plzeň 0-3 Inter, Bayern 3-3 Barcelona

Highlights: Bayern 3-3 Barcelona

Group D

Marseille 2-2 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham

Wednesday 7 September:

Group A

Ajax 2-1 Rangers, Napoli 1-2 Liverpool

Highlights: Napoli 1-2 Liverpool

Group B

Atlético 1-0 Porto, Club Brugge 4-1 Leverkusen

Group C

Barcelona 3-0 Plzeň, Inter 2-2 Bayern

Highlights: Inter 2-2 Bayern

Group D

Frankfurt 1-1 Sporting CP, ﻿Tottenham 3-0 Marseille

Tuesday 6 September:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 4-2 Chelsea, Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Group F

Leipzig 0-2 Shakhtar, Celtic 0-6 Real Madrid

Highlights: Celtic 0-6 Real Madrid

Group G

Sevilla 1-5 Man City, Dortmund 0-2 Copenhagen

Group H

Paris 5-3 Juventus, Benfica 0-1 Maccabi Haifa

Highlights: Paris 5-3 Juventus

Team guide

• Along with holders Benfica (who also won the first Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in August), all past champions were involved including joint-record two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, plus Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg (who lost the 2022 final).

• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintained their perfect record of having entered all nine editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.

• Frankfurt, on debut, became the record-equalling 11th different German entrants.

• Benfica beat Juventus on penalties in the 2022 semi-finals in April having seen an early 2-0 lead wiped out in Nyon.

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon