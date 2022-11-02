2022/23 Youth League Champions League path group stage: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man City, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting into round of 16
Wednesday 2 November 2022
AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris, Real Madrid and Sporting CP topped the group to reach the round of 16.
The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path groups have concluded, deciding eight spots in the round of 16 and eight more in the play-offs.
AC Milan, Atlético, two-time winners Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, 2019/20 champions Real Madrid and Sporting CP have gone directly into the round of 16 after topping the groups. For Madrid it means they have reached the last 16 in all nine UEFA Youth League editions.
Atlético kept up their record of always getting past this stage while Adrian Niño achieved a unique competition feat by scoring in all six of their group games. The highest goal tally overall was eight by Ilyes Housni of Paris, one short of the group stage record.
Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, debutants Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter, Juventus, 2019 winners Porto, 2017 champions and 2022 runners-up Salzburg, and Shakhtar Donetsk were second in their groups and go into February's play-offs, where they will be drawn away to the domestic champions path winners to compete in one-off ties for the remaining knockout places. As usual, the tournament will conclude with a four-team knockout event in Nyon, Switzerland, in April.
However, holders Benfica and two-time champions Chelsea are among those out.
Group stage summary
Through to round of 16 as group winners: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP
Through to play-offs as group runners-up: Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter, Juventus, Porto, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk
Through to play-offs from domestic champions path: AZ Alkmaar, Genk, Hajduk Split, MTK Budapest, Ruh Lviv (3 TBC)
Matchday 6 results
Wednesday 2 November:
Group B
Leverkusen 0-1 Club Brugge
Group E
Chelsea 4-0 Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan 2-1 Salzburg
Group F
Shakhtar 0-0 Leipzig, Real Madrid 4-1 Celtic
Group G
Man City 1-0 Sevilla, Copenhagen 0-1 Dortmund
Group H
Maccabi Haifa 2-6 Benfica, Juventus 4-4 Paris
Tuesday 1 November:
Group A
Liverpool 5-0 Napoli, Rangers 2-6 Ajax
Group B
Porto 1-2 Atlético
Group C
Plzeň 1-1 Barcelona, Bayern 2-0 Inter
Group D
Marseille 2-3 Tottenham, Sporting CP 1-0 Frankfurt
Matchday 5 results
Wednesday 26 October:
Group A
Napoli 2-3 Rangers, Ajax 3-1 Liverpool
Group B
Club Brugge 1-2 Porto, Atlético 4-0 Leverkusen
Group C
Inter 4-2 Plzeň, Barcelona 3-2 Bayern
Group D
Frankfurt 2-0 Marseille, Tottenham 1-2 Sporting CP
Tuesday 25 October:
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan, Salzburg 5-1 Chelsea
Group F
Celtic 0-1 Shakhtar, Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid
Group G
Sevilla 2-1 Copenhagen, Dortmund 3-3 Man City
Group H
Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa, Benfica 2-3 Juventus
Matchday 4 results
Wednesday 12 October:
Group A
Napoli 1-1 Ajax, Rangers 3-4 Liverpool
Group B
Atlético 1-2 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 1-3 Porto
Group C
Plzeň 3-3 Bayern, Barcelona 2-0 Inter
Group D
Tottenham 2-3 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 1-1 Marseille
Tuesday 11 October:
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-1 Chelsea
Group F
Shakhtar 0-3 Real Madrid, Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Group G
Copenhagen 1-3 Man City, Dortmund 2-0 Sevilla
Group H
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Juventus, Paris 2-3 Benfica
Matchday 3 results
Wednesday 5 October:
Group E
Salzburg 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea 1-1 AC Milan
Group F
Leipzig 1-2 Celtic, Real Madrid 6-1 Shakhtar
Group G
Man City 1-1 Copenhagen, Sevilla 1-1 Dortmund
Group H
Benfica 0-1 Paris
Tuesday 4 October:
Group A
Liverpool 4-1 Rangers, Ajax 5-1 Napoli
Group B
Porto 3-1 Leverkusen, Club Brugge 1-3 Atlético
Group C
Bayern 1-2 Plzeň, Inter 1-6 Barcelona
Group D
Marseille 0-6 Sporting CP, Frankfurt 1-0 Tottenham
Group H
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Matchday 2 results
Wednesday 14 September:
Group A
Rangers 3-2 Napoli
Group E
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Shakhtar 2-1 Celtic, Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig
Group G
Man City 3-2 Dortmund, Copenhagen 4-1 Sevilla
Group H
Juventus 1-1 Benfica, Maccabi Haifa 0-5 Paris
Tuesday 13 September:
Group A
Liverpool 4-0 Ajax
Group B
Porto 2-1 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 0-3 Atlético
Group C
Plzeň 0-3 Inter, Bayern 3-3 Barcelona
Group D
Marseille 2-2 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham
Matchday 1 results
Wednesday 7 September:
Group A
Ajax 2-1 Rangers, Napoli 1-2 Liverpool
Group B
Atlético 1-0 Porto, Club Brugge 4-1 Leverkusen
Group C
Barcelona 3-0 Plzeň, Inter 2-2 Bayern
Group D
Frankfurt 1-1 Sporting CP, Tottenham 3-0 Marseille
Tuesday 6 September:
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 4-2 Chelsea, Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Group F
Leipzig 0-2 Shakhtar, Celtic 0-6 Real Madrid
Group G
Sevilla 1-5 Man City, Dortmund 0-2 Copenhagen
Group H
Paris 5-3 Juventus, Benfica 0-1 Maccabi Haifa
Team guide
• Along with holders Benfica (who also won the first Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in August), all past champions were involved including joint-record two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, plus Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg (who lost the 2022 final).
• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintained their perfect record of having entered all nine editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.
• Frankfurt, on debut, became the record-equalling 11th different German entrants.
• Benfica beat Juventus on penalties in the 2022 semi-finals in April having seen an early 2-0 lead wiped out in Nyon.
Knockout stage dates
Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon