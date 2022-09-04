Champions League Fantasy: Can you Beat the Elite?

Reckon you know more than the experts? Now you can prove it, by pitting yourself against former players, coaches and pundits in UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football in a special challenge: Beat the Elite.

Pick your Fantasy side

In collaboration with three of the competition's official broadcasters, we have set up leagues including the experts and invite you to join and show them what you can do. There are great prizes on offer, with the highest matchweek scorer in each league bagging UEFA online store vouchers, the weekly runner-up receiving an official match ball and the overall season winners getting flights, accommodation and tickets for the 2024 Champions League final.

All you need to do is create your Champions League Fantasy Football side and join a broadcaster league using one of the following codes:

Sony (India): SONYTEN-02

Telefónica (Spain): CASAUCL-07

TNT (Brazil): LIGATNT-02

Pick your Fantasy side

Participants must be 18 or above, and the winners will be announced alongside the overall Champions League Fantasy Football winners after the final on 10 June.