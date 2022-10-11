Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Haaland one ahead of Bellingham, Sané, Mbappé

Erling Haaland's Matchday 3 double against Copenhagen made it five goals in this season's UEFA Champions League and the Norwegian retained his place at the top of the scoring charts despite sitting out Matchday 4. That gave Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham the chance to cut the gap and both duly obliged, maintaining their respective records of scoring in every game to join Bayern winger Leroy Sané on four goals.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

3 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

3 Noah Okafor (Salzburg)

3 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

3 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick against Plzeň on Matchday 1 made him the early leader in the top scorers' race, although he has not found the net since. Sané then overtook his former team-mate with two goals in Bayern's 5-0 home win against Plzeň, the German having found the net in all three games this season, although Haaland went ahead overall the following day with his second double of the group stage before Mbappé and Bellingham both struck for the fourth game in a row on Matchday 4.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

5 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 André Silva (Leipzig)

4 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

4 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats