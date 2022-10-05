Champions League leading scorers: Sané moves ahead of Haaland, Lewandowski, Mbappé

Leroy Sané's Matchday 3 double took him on to four goals in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, ahead of six players on three including Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

3 Erling Haaland (Man City)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

3 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

3 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Lewandowski's hat-trick against Plzeň on Matchday 1 had made him the early leader in the top scorers' race, although he has not found the net since, giving Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé the chance to join him on three goals after both scored for the second game in succession on Matchday 2 after striking twice on Matchday 1.

On Matchday 3 Sané then hit two in Bayern's home win against Plzeň and has found the net in all three games this season, while Giacomo Raspadori joined the players on three goals with a double in Amsterdam, Napoli team-mate Piotr Zieliński and Mohammed Kudus also finding the net.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

3 João Cancelo (Man City)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

2 Steven Berghuis (Ajax)

2 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

2 Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona)

2 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

2 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

2 Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge)

2 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

2 Rafael Leão (Milan)

2 Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar)

2 Jamal Musiala (Bayern)

2 Mathías Olivera (Napoli)

2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

2 Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund)

2 Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar)

2 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

5 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

4 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats