2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorer: Ishak, Álex Baena, Burger, Diabate and Kalabiška

Lech's Mikael Ishak, Villarreal's Álex Baena, Wouter Burger of Basel, Partizan's Foussein Diabate and Slovácko's Jan Kalabiška all scored two goals on the opening night of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers



Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

2 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

2 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

2 Wouter Burger (Basel)

2 Foussein Diabate (Partizan)

2 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

No player provided more than one assist on Matchday 1

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10