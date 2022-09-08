2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorer: Ishak, Álex Baena, Burger, Diabate and Kalabiška
Thursday 8 September 2022
Five players top this season's UEFA Europa Conference League scorer charts; check out the most goals and assists of the 2022/23 campaign.
Lech's Mikael Ishak, Villarreal's Álex Baena, Wouter Burger of Basel, Partizan's Foussein Diabate and Slovácko's Jan Kalabiška all scored two goals on the opening night of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
2 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
2 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
2 Wouter Burger (Basel)
2 Foussein Diabate (Partizan)
2 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
No player provided more than one assist on Matchday 1
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10