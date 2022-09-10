Futsal Finalissima 2022, Argentina, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain: All you need to know

The winners of UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Portugal, and the third-placed team Spain, will content a four-team knockout tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay at Parque Roca in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday and Sunday.

Schedule Thursday 15 September:

Semi-finals

Portugal vs Paraguay (17:00 local, 22:00 CET)

Argentina vs Spain (19:45 local, 00:45 CET) Sunday 18 September:

Third-place play-off (14:00 local, 19:00 CET)

Final (17:00 local, 22:00 CET) Argentina / Spain vs Portugal / Paraguay All times CET. Local time in Buenos Aires is five hours behind.

Who is playing in the Futsal Finalissima 2022

Portugal are the reigning European and world champions. They won Futsal EURO for the first time in 2018 and retained the title in Amsterdam in February, having only previously made the final once, in 2010. In the 2021 World Cup in Lithuania, Portugal claimed their first global crown, beating Argentina 2-1 in the final.

Paraguay were 2022 Copa América de Futsal runners-up as hosts, the fourth time they have reached the final (only once in the 13 editions have they not made at least the semis). They got to the 2021 World Cup round of 16, losing to Spain 4-0 in their group and going out 6-1 to Argentina.

Hosts Argentina won their third Copa América de Futsal in February (they have only failed to reach the final once in the last seven editions), having also twice won the separate South American FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying tournament. They won the World Cup for the first time in 2016 and made the final again in 2021, losing to Portugal.

Spain were third at Futsal EURO 2022 (runners-up Russia are currently suspended). However, they have been the dominant team in UEFA competition, winning seven out of 12 Futsal EUROs, including the experimental inaugural tournament of 1996, and have never failed to reach the semi-finals. Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and were runners-up to Brazil in 1996, 2008 and 2012. They lost in the 2021 quarter-finals to Portugal, who also defeated them in the EURO 2022 semis.

When is the Futsal Finalissima being played?

The semi-finals are on Thursday 15 September with Portugal playing Paraguay at 17:00 local time (22:00 CET) and Argentina meeting Spain at 19:45 local time (00:45 CET). The action concludes on Sunday 18 September with the third-place play-off at 14:00 local time (19:00 CET) and final at 17:00 local time (22:00 CET).

Where is the Futsal Finalissima being played?

The match is being played at Parque Roca in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Also known as Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss after the tennis player, it can hold up to 15,5000 spectators. Among events it has held are several Davis Cup matches and tennis at the 2006 South American Games for which it was built, with the retractable roof added in 2014.

How does the Futsal Finalissima work?

The Futsal Finalissima is a straight knockout event with the winners of the semis progressing to the final and the other two teams playing off for third place. Other than in the final, there is no extra time, so if those ties are level at the end of regulation time then they go straight to penalties. The final, if level after 40 minutes, will have two extra-time periods of five minutes each before a possible penalty shoot-out.

The FIFA disciplinary code applies to incidents occurring during the match. Red cards in the semi-finals lead to suspension in the final or third-place play-off. Otherwise, yellow and red cards are cancelled at the end of the tournament and are not carried forward to any other UEFA, CONMEBOL or FIFA competition.

Why has the Futsal Finalissima been introduced?

The match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, technical training schemes and the men's football Finalissima game, which pits the winners of the UEFA European Championship against the Copa América holders. Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the first edition of that competition in 2022. UEFA Youth League winners Benfica won 1-0 against Peñarol in the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in front of a 40,570 crowd at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, last month while a football Women's Finalissima will also be played next year between England and Brazil.

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in Europe

Albania: RTSH

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Hungary: MTVA

Lithuania: LRT

Portugal: RTP

Spain: TVE

Ukraine: Suspilne

Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom: UEFA.tv