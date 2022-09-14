Uragan lvano-Frankivsk replace Kherson in UEFA Futsal Champions League

Due to the current situation in the region and city of Kherson, MFC Kherson are sadly not in a position to participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League.

ln this exceptional situation and in the interest of the competition, UEFA decided, on the basis of Article 62.01 of the competition regulations, to replace MFC Kherson with the Ukrainian futsal league runners-up, Uragan lvano-Frankivsk.

Consequently, the new club will be integrated in Group 4 of main round Path A to take place between 25 and 30 October (exact dates to be confirmed in due course), with the following teams: SL Benfica (Portugal), VSE Haladás (Hungary) and United Galati (Romania, hosts).