VAR to be used in the European play-offs for the Women's World Cup

Video assistant refereeing (VAR) will be used in the upcoming European play-offs for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, following on its use at all 31 matches of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and the UEFA Women's Champions League knockout rounds and final last season as well as the finals in 2021 and 2020.

The play-off matches start with round 1 on Thursday 6 October, involving six teams; three more sides await the winners in round 2 on Tuesday 11 October.

The two highest-ranked play-off winners advance to the finals in Australia and New Zealand. The remaining play-off winner will compete in February's inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand.

Fixtures

Round 1 (6 October)

Portugal vs Belgium (18:00 CET)

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:15 CET)

Scotland vs Austria (20:35 CET)

Round 2 (11 October)

Portugal / Belgium vs Iceland (KO TBC)

Scotland / Austria vs Republic of Ireland (KO TBC)

Switzerland vs Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00 CET)

All play-offs level after 90 minutes will go to extra time, and if necessary a penalty shoot-out.

More information on the qualifying format and matches can be found here.