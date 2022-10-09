UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw: Dutch get France, Italy pooled with England
Sunday 9 October 2022
Article summary
The Netherlands were pooled with France while Italy and England will meet again after the draw for the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024 set the groups to be played from March.
Article top media content
Article body
The ten UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups have been confirmed following the draw in Frankfurt on Sunday.
Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
How will qualifying work?
Every team in a group plays each other twice, with the top two in each section qualifying automatically for the finals alongside hosts Germany. That's 21 of the 24 finals places taken care of, with a further three filled via the play-offs.
How do the play-offs fit in?
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as per the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. If there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D.
Key dates
Qualifying match dates
23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1
26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2
16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3
19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10
Play-off match dates
21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals
26/03/2024 Play-off finals
Final tournament dates
14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener
14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final
How did the draw work?
The teams were split into seven pots: the Nations League pot, consisting of the four teams set to compete in next year's Finals, as well as Pots 1 to 6. The countries in the Nations League pot were drawn into the first position in Groups A to D to ensure they each have two dates free for the Finals in June 2023.
The teams in Pot 1 were drawn into the first position in Groups E to J. The ten teams in Pot 2 were drawn into second positions in the ten groups, with the draw continuing in similar style for Pots 3, 4 and 5 to fill positions 3, 4 and 5 respectively. The three teams in Pot 6 were then drawn into the sixth position in the six-team Groups H to J.