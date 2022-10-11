Bayern vs Rosengård: Match facts, previous meetings, key players

Bayern, who reached the last eight of the UEFA Women's Champions League last term, renew acquaintances with Swedish champions Rosengård in their Group D opener.

The Munich-based club ended Rosengård hopes of a semi-final spot in 2020/21, winning 4-0 on aggregate in the last eight (3-0 h, 1-0 a). Linda Dallmann, Klara Bühl and Lineth Beerensteyn powered the German side into a three-goal first-leg advantage in Germany, with Lea Schüller on target in the return fixture.

Bayern vs Rosengård: latest updates

Bayern, who finished four points behind Wolfsburg in last season's Frauen-Bundesliga, were runners-up behind eventual champions Lyon in Group D last term before being eliminated in the quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain, (3-4). The French side won 2-1 in Munich before a 2-2 extra-time draw in the French capital eight days later.

Alexander Straus, who took over as Bayern head coach in June, guided his new club into this season's group stage thanks to a 4-1 aggregate success against Real Sociedad in Round 2 (1-0 a, 3-1 h).

Rosengård, who were beaten in the 2003/04 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals by German club 1. FFC Frankfurt, had to come from behind to draw 1-1 in the first leg of their Round 2 qualifier against Norwegian side Brann before a 3-1 home victory on 28 September.

Players to watch

Bayern's Lea Schüller Getty Images for DFB

Lea Schüller

The 24-year-old struck the winner the last time these sides met, in Bayern's 1-0 quarter-final second leg away win in April 2021.

Schüller scored just before half-time in both legs of the Round 2 tie against Real Sociedad in September.

The forward hit four goals in seven UEFA Women's Champions League outings last season, three of them coming at home.

Schüller's goals in this competition last season included two in the opening 11 minutes of Bayern's 4-0 defeat of Swedish side Häcken in Munich on Matchday 2.

She ended 2021/22 as the Frauen-Bundesliga's leading scorer with 16 goals – three clear of her nearest rivals. She was the first Bayern player ever to finish top of the scorig charts in Germany's top flight.

The striker was in the Germany side who finished as runners-up to England at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, starting the 2-1 extra-time final defeat against the hosts.

The Germany attacker struck 15 goals in qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup – only Belgium's Tessa Wullaert managed more (17).

Olivia Schough

The 31-year-old had a brief spell with Bayern in the second half of 2013/14 after joining from Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC.

The attacker made six Frauen-Bundesliga appearances for the Munich side before departing in the summer of 2014.

Schough struck twice from the spot as Rosengård came from behind to secure a 4-2 league victory away to KIF Örebro earlier this month.

She was Rosengård's leading Damallsvenskan scorer in 2021 with 12 goals as the club extended their national record with a 12th league title.

The winger hit three goals as Göteborg reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals in 2012/13, coming on in both legs of their 4-1 quarter-final aggregate defeat to French side Juvisy.

The Swedish international made her 100th international appearance in a 5-0 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying win away to Finland on 6 September.