Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 13 October 2022
Article summary
Three Liverpool attacking players and a couple of Maccabi Haifa giant-killers feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 4.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Diogo Costa (Porto) – 15 points
Defenders
Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) – 12 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) – 11 points
Pierre Cornud (Maccabi Haifa) – 10 points
Midfielders
Omer Atzili (Maccabi Haifa) – 16 points
Galeno (Porto) – 16 points
Leon Goretzka (Bayern) – 17 points
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – 15 points
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 16 points
Forwards
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 16 points
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 10 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.