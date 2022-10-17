Under-21 EURO 2023 Georgia and Romania: Host cities and stadiums

We profile the venues that stage the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Georgia and Romania from 21 June to 8 July.

U21 EURO: all you need to know

Georgia

Batumi, Batumi Arena: 3 Group C games, Semi-final, Final

Kutaisi, Shengelia Stadium: 3 Group C games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Meskhi Stadium: 3 Group A games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Paichadze Stadium: 3 Group A games (involving Georgia)

Romania

Bucharest, Giulești Stadium: 3 Group B games, Quarter-final

Bucharest, Steaua Stadium: 3 Group B games (involving Romania), Semi-final

Cluj-Napoca, CFR Cluj Stadium, 3 Group D games

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj Arena: 3 Group D games, Quarter-final



Georgia

Batumi

Highly rated as a tourist destination, Batumi is a major city on the Black Sea coast.

Places to see

Batumi Boulevard: Built from 1881, the wide promenade follows the coastline and is full or bars, café-lounges, restaurants, amusement rides for children, various colourful and dancing fountains, vegetation and sculptures.

Botanic Garden: Showcasing flora from across the globe.

Alphabet Tower: A 130-metre-high iron construction in the shape of a DNA strand celebrating the Georgian alphabet, in Miracle Park in central Batumi. From the top are views across Batumi and the Black Sea.

Batumi Arena

Home team: Dinamo Batumi

Capacity: 20,035

Fixtures: 3 x Group C, Semi-final, Final

Opened in October 2020, with the panelled exterior inspired by swirling traditional Georgian dances.

Has staged matches for the Georgian football and rugby union teams.

The panelled exterior of Batumi Arena AFP via Getty Images

Kutaisi

One of the oldest cities in Europe, with a history back to the sixth century BCE.

Places to see

Bagrati Cathedral: Built in the 11th century by King Bagrat III to celebrate the unification of Georgia, it towers over the city.

Colchis Fountain: Standing in the main square and decorated with enlarged models of archaeological artifacts found across Georgia.

White Bridge: Dating from 1850 and painted white in 1860, providing as view over the old town.

Shengelia Stadium

Home team: Torpedo Kutaisi

Capacity: 12,000

Fixtures: 3 x Group C, Quarter-final

Opened in 1962 and redeveloped in 1998 and 2010.

Named after the famous Georgian footballer Ramaz Shengelia.

Meet the U21 EURO finalists

Tbilisi

Tbilisi city view overlooking the Paichadze Stadium AFP/Getty Images

The capital of Georgia famed for its history, architecture and scenery.

Places to see

Old Tbilisi: The main sights are clustered in a district famed for its sulpur bathhouses fed by natural hot springs.

Narikala Fortress: Contstructed high above the city in the fourth centrury and visitble from across Tbilisi.

Rustaveli Avenue: Leading to Freedom Square, shops and important cultural building lie along its 1.5km length.

Meskhi Stadium

Home team: Locomotive Tbilisi

Capacity: 24,600

Fixtures: 3 x Group A, Quarter-final

Opened in 1952 and rebuilt in 2001 as the first football-specific all-seater stadium in Georgia.

Redeveloped again ahead of the 2017 Under-19 EURO (where a crowd of 25,154 watched a match between Czechia and Georgia) and now owned by the Georgian Football Federation, also staging major rugby matches in both codes.

Meskhi Stadium SPORTSFILE

Paichadze Stadium

Home teams: Dinamo Tbilisi, Georgia national team

Capacity: 54,000

Fixtures: 3 x Group C (all involving Georgia)

The biggest football stadium in Georgia, dating back to 1935 and renovated in 1976, 2007 (becoming all-seater) and 2015 (ahead of the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla, which ended 5-4).

Located in the city centre, it once held a crowd of 110,000 for a European Cup tie between Dinamo and Liverpool.

Paichadze Stadium UEFA via Getty Images

Romania

Bucharest

Bucharest Getty Images/iStockphoto

The capital of Romania since 1862 and a major Central European city nicknamed 'Little Paris' (though not so little with a population of around 2 million) and a venue for UEFA EURO 2020.

Places to see

Palace of the Parliament: The second largest administrative building in the world, constructed between 1984 and 1997, housing the Parliament as well as the National Museum of Contemporary Art and several other institutions.

Old City Centre: The historic heart that survived demolishing in the Communist area.

National Art Museum: Housed in the neo-classical former Royal Palace with more than 70,000 exhibits.

Giulești Stadium Getty Images

Giulești Stadium

Home team: Rapid București

Capacity: 14,054

Fixtures: 3 x Group B, Quarter-final

Opened in March 2022 as a new home for Rapid, also including an athletics track under the stands among other facilities.

Staged Romania's two UEFA Nations League games against Finland and Montenegro in June 2022.

Steaua Stadium

Home team: CSA Steaua București

Capacity: 31,254

Fixtures: 3 x Group B (all involving Romania), Semi-final

Built in 2021 to replace the former stadium of the same name.

Inaugurated with a friendly between Steaua and OFK Beograd, just as when the original stadium opened in 1974.

Cluj-Napoca

Cluj-Napoca, dating from ancient times, is the cultural and economic capital of Transylvania.

Places to see

Saint Michael's Church: The tallest church tower in Romania, a gothic landmark that is the symbol of Cluj-Napoca.

Museum Square: Contains the Franciscan Church and Monastery, the Matia Corvin House, the National History Museum of Transylvania and the Carolina Obelisk, the first secular monument of the city.

Mirrored Street (Iuliu Maniu): As the name suggests two identical buildings face each other across the street, said by legend to have been built by a nobleman so his two heiresses would not feel one was being favoured.

CFR Cluj Stadium

Home team: CFR Cluj

Capacity: 22,198

Fixtures: 3 x Group D

Opened in 1973 with a friendly between CFR and Cuba, the stadium was modernised between 2004 and 2008 as the club began to come to European prominence.

Has hosted several Romanian national-team games and centrally located.

CFR Cluj Stadium UEFA via Getty Images

Cluj Arena

Home teams: Universitatea Cluj, Olimpia Cluj

Capacity: 30,020

Fixtures: 3 x Group D, Quarter-final

Opened in 2011 on the site of the old Ion Moina Stadium a short walk from the Old Town.

Also stages concerts as well as occasional Romanian national team games.

Cluj Arena Getty Images



