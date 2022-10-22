Women's World Cup draw: Netherlands face US, England with Denmark, Sweden meet Italy, France play Brazil
Saturday 22 October 2022
The groups have been set for the 2023 finals running from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.
The Netherlands will replay their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final with the United States in the 2023 group stage after the draw for the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand was made in Auckland.
In the first final tournament since the expansion from 24 to 32 teams, 11 European nations will definitely take part, with Portugal hoping to join them after February's Inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand. The action kicks off 20 July, with 1995 winners Norway facing New Zealand and, in their first major final tournament match, the Republic of Ireland facing Australia.
Beaten 2-0 in the 2019 final in Lyon, the Netherlands will hoep to avenge that loss to the US when they take on the holders (aiming for a third title in a row) on 27 July in Wellington. European champions England are in a group with Denmark, while two-time World Cup victors Germany have Morocco, Colombia and South Korea.
Switzerland are in Group A with Norway and New Zealand, as well as the Philippines, while Spain's opponents include 2011 world champions Japan. Sweden and Italy are both in Group G while France's fixtures will include a meeting with Brazil, who they knocked out in extra time in the 2019 round of 16 before losing to the US.
The group stage ends on 3 August and the top two in each group progress to the round of 16 beginning two days later. The final is on 20 August in Stadium Australia, Sydney.
Women's World Cup groups
Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, Winner Group B play-off*, Denmark, China PR
Group E: United States (holders), Vietnam, Netherlands, Winner Group A play-off*
Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Winner Group C play-off*
Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
*Inter-confederation play-offs:18 to 23 February, New Zealand
Group A: Portugal vs Cameroon/Thailand
Group B: Chile vs Senegal/Haiti
Group C: Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama
UEFA nations in bold
- The US are aiming for a third straight title and fifth overall.
- Norway (1995), Germany (2003, 2007) and Japan (2011 are other part winners).
- Netherlands were 2019 runners-up while China PR (1999), Sweden (2003) and Brazil (1997) are other past finalists.
- England won their first European title in 2022.
- Canada were 2021 Olympic champions
- Ireland are joined by fellow World Cup debutants Morocco, Philippines, Vietnam and Zambia (with more potentially to follow after the play-offs).
Stadiums
Australia
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium)
Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium/Stadium Australia)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park)
Dunedin (Dunedin Stadium)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium)
Inter-confederation play-offs
A ten-team tournament will be held from 18 to 23 February 2023 in New Zealand to decide the last three finalists.
Group A
Saturday 18 February
Semi-final:
Cameroon vs Thailand (Hamilton)
Wednesday 22 February
Final:
Portugal vs Cameroon/Thailand (Hamilton)
Group B
Semi-final: Saturday 18 February
Senegal vs Haiti (Auckland)
Final: Wednesday 22 February
Chile vs Senegal/Haiti (Auckland)
Group C
Semi-finals: Sunday 19 February
Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay (Hamilton)
Papua New Guinea vs Panama (Auckland)
Final: Thursday 23 February
Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama (Hamilton)
Past World Cup finals (European teams in bold)
2019: United States 2-0 Netherlands; Lyon, France
2015: United States 5-2 Japan; Vancouver, Canada
2011: Japan 2-2 United States (aet, 3-1 pens); Frankfurt, Germany
2007: Germany 2-0 Brazil; Shanghai, China
2003: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Carson, United States
1999: United States 0-0 China (aet, 5-4 pens); Pasadena, United States
1995: Norway 2-0 Germany; Stockholm, Sweden
1991: United States 2-1 Norway; Guangzhou, China
Past Olympic medallists (European teams in bold)
2021: Canada (gold), Sweden (silver), United States (bronze); Yokohama, Japan (postponed from 2020, final moved from Tokyo)
2016: Germany (gold), Sweden (silver), Canada (bronze); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2012: United States (gold), Japan (silver), Canada (bronze); London, United Kingdom
2008: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Beijing, China
2004: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Athens, Greece
2000: Norway (gold), United States (silver), Germany (bronze); Sydney, Australia
1996: United States (gold), China (silver), Norway (bronze); Atlanta, United States