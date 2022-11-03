Europa League highlights and round-up: Roma and Feyenoord among last-night qualifiers

Roma and Feyenoord are celebrating making it to the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League knockout stage, while Manchester United and Arsenal signed off from the group stage with victories.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Who is through to the knockouts? Group winners: Arsenal (ENG), Fenerbahçe (TUR), ﻿Ferencváros (HUN), Feyenoord (NED), Freiburg (GER), Real Betis (ESP), Real Sociedad (ESP), Union SG (BEL)

Advance directly to the round of 16 Group runners-up: Manchester United (ENG), Midtjylland (DEN), Monaco (FRA), Nantes (FRA), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA), Union Berlin (GER)

Progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face one of eight teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League having finished third in their groups Third-placed sides: AEK Larnaca (CYP), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Braga (POR), Lazio (ITA), Ludogorets (BUL), Qarabağ (AZE), Sheriff (MDA), Trabzonspor (TUR)

Transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs Third-placed sides from Champions League group stage confirmed in Europa League knockout round play-offs: Ajax (NED), Barcelona (ESP), Juventus (ITA), Leverkusen (GER), Salzburg (AUT), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Sporting CP (POR)

Highlights: Roma 3-1 Ludogorets

Roma claimed their place in the knockout play-offs the hard way as they came back to get the win they needed to beat Ludogorets to second place in Group C. Rick's solo opener was a distant memory by the time substitute Nicolò Zaniolo won two penalties, each converted by Lorenzo Pellegrini. After Nonato's leveller was disallowed following a VAR check, Zaniolo got a third, and Ludogorets' Olivier Verdon was sent off in the closing stages.

Key stat: Roma remain unbeaten at home to Bulgarian teams (W5 D1) while Ludogorets are now winless in 11 Europa League group games outside their home country (D3 L8).

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio

Substitute Santiago Gimenez sent Feyenoord through as group winners by virtue of goals scored as all four sides in Group F finished on eight points, with Lazio condemned to third place following their defeat in Rotterdam. Both sides hit the woodwork, and the visitors led the standings until Gimenez intervened in the 64th minute to prod in from close range. Biancocelesti forward Luka Romero was dismissed for a last-gasp second booking.

Key stat: Gimenez is the first player to score the opening goal for Feyenoord against Italian opposition since Pierre van Hooijdonk against Inter Milan in April 2002.

Highlights: Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

Real Sociedad held on to pip Manchester United to top spot in Group E despite losing on the night. The visitors needed to win by two goals to nick top spot, but Alejandro Garnacho's well-taken goal in the 17th minute was all they could muster in San Sebastian. David De Gea made a fine double save just before the break and the home side had the better of the chances after the interval, but neither keeper was really tested as United came up just short, with both sides finishing on 15 points.

Key stat: At 18 years 125 days, Garnacho is Manchester United's youngest non-English goalscorer in European football, the Spanish-born Argentinian youth international breaking George Best's record by 33 days.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Zürich

Kieran Tierney's impressive strike ensured Arsenal got the win they required to top Group A despite a nervy showing against Zürich. The Gunners started the game with a two-point lead over second-placed PSV, and appeared to have dispelled any lingering worries when Tierney's swerving half-volley arrowed into the net. Mikel Arteta's men were unable to make it a more comfortable evening, but held out for the victory.

Key stat: Arsenal have won their last 12 home matches in all competitions.

Highlights: Trabzonspor 1-0 Ferencváros

The Turkish champions missed out on a place in the knockout play-offs despite a narrow win over Group H winners Ferencváros. Greek international Anastasios Bakasetas clinched victory for the hosts with a magnificent curling drive from the edge of the area, but Monaco's win over Crvena zvezda means Abdullah Avcı's side finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs.

Key stat: ﻿Bakasetas had a hand in seven of Trabzonspor's nine group stage goals, scoring three and setting up four.

Knockout round play-off draw: Monday

Best of the rest

Highlights: Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda

• Kevin Volland scored the second hat-trick of the group stage (following Vitinha's haul for Braga at Union SG on Matchday 3) as Monaco beat Crvena zvezda 4-1 to secure progress.

• Real Sociedad's loss to United meant that no side finished the group stage with a maximum 18 points; Malmö and Omonoia both finished their groups with a sixth straight defeat.

• Real Betis ended up with the highest points total in the group, a 3-0 win against HJK Helsinki taking their tally to 16, Aitor Ruibal on target twice for the home side in Sevilla.

All the Matchday 6 results

Group A: Arsenal 1-0 Zürich, Bodø/Glimt 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Fenerbahçe, Rennes 1-1 AEK Larnaca

Group C: Real Betis 3-0 HJK Helsinki, Roma 3-1 Ludogorets

Group D: Union SG 0-1 Union Berlin, Braga 2-1 Malmö

Group E: Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United, Sheriff 1-0 Omonoia

Group F: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz, Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio

Group G: Olympiacos 0-2 Nantes, Qarabağ 1-1 Freiburg

Group H: Trabzonspor 1-0 Ferencváros, Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda

