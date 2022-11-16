England at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Semi-finalists in 2018, England start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with group games against Iran, the United States and Wales.
England's World Cup Group B fixtures
21 November: England vs Iran
25 November: England vs United States
29 November: Wales vs England
England's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group A runners-up (4 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group A winners (3 December)
England's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope
Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Benjamin White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount
Forwards: Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison
How England qualified
Group I: W8 D2 L0 F39 A3
England 5-0 San Marino
Albania 0-2 England
England 2-1 Poland
Hungary 0-4 England
England 4-0 Andorra
Poland 1-1 England
Andorra 0-5 England
England 1-1 Hungary
England 5-0 Albania
San Marino 0-10 England
Top scorer: Harry Kane (12 goals)
England coach: Gareth Southgate
Won 57 caps for England as a player but was perhaps best remembered for missing a crucial penalty against Germany in the EURO '96 semi-final at Wembley. Southgate, England Under-21s coach at the time, was initially appointed caretaker manager of the senior side in September 2016. He subsequently took the role permanently and led the Three Lions to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals and UEFA EURO 2020 final, where they lost to Italy on penalties. Contracted until UEFA EURO 2024.
England captain: Harry Kane
Still only 29, Kane has 51 England goals to his name and is just two shy of Wayne Rooney's all-time record. A predatory finisher who is equally comfortable dropping deep as a No10, Kane had mixed success during a series of loan spells as a youngster but has now scored more than 250 goals for Tottenham and is within touching distance of the club record. Even Alan Shearer's 260-goal all-time Premier League high could be in his sights a few seasons from now.
England's World Cup history
Most appearances: Peter Shilton (17)
Top scorer: Gary Lineker (10)
Best performance: Winners (1966)
2018 World Cup: Semi-finals (L1-2 vs Croatia, aet)
England's finest hour came on home soil at Wembley in 1966, a 4-2 defeat of West Germany after extra time sealing their one and only major trophy to date. West Germany took revenge in the 1990 semi-finals and it was not until 2018 that England made it as far again, Croatia this time preventing Southgate's side from reaching the showpiece.
England's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group C)
23/03/2023: Italy vs England
26/03/2023: England vs Ukraine
16/06/2023: Malta vs England
19/06/2023: England vs North Macedonia
09/09/2023: Ukraine vs England
17/10/2023: England vs Italy
17/11/2023: England vs Malta
20/11/2023: North Macedonia vs England
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.