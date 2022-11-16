England at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

England's World Cup Group B fixtures

21 November: England vs Iran

25 November: England vs United States

29 November: Wales vs England

England's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group A runners-up (4 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group A winners (3 December)

Watch great England goals

England's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Benjamin White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount

Forwards: Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison

How England qualified

Group I: W8 D2 L0 F39 A3

England 5-0 San Marino

Albania 0-2 England

England 2-1 Poland

Hungary 0-4 England

England 4-0 Andorra

Poland 1-1 England

Andorra 0-5 England

England 1-1 Hungary

England 5-0 Albania

San Marino 0-10 England

Top scorer: Harry Kane (12 goals)

England coach: Gareth Southgate

Won 57 caps for England as a player but was perhaps best remembered for missing a crucial penalty against Germany in the EURO '96 semi-final at Wembley. Southgate, England Under-21s coach at the time, was initially appointed caretaker manager of the senior side in September 2016. He subsequently took the role permanently and led the Three Lions to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals and UEFA EURO 2020 final, where they lost to Italy on penalties. Contracted until UEFA EURO 2024.

EURO '96 semi-final highlights: England vs Germany

England captain: Harry Kane

Still only 29, Kane has 51 England goals to his name and is just two shy of Wayne Rooney's all-time record. A predatory finisher who is equally comfortable dropping deep as a No10, Kane had mixed success during a series of loan spells as a youngster but has now scored more than 250 goals for Tottenham and is within touching distance of the club record. Even Alan Shearer's 260-goal all-time Premier League high could be in his sights a few seasons from now.

England's World Cup history

Most appearances: Peter Shilton (17)

Top scorer: Gary Lineker (10)

Best performance: Winners (1966)

2018 World Cup: Semi-finals (L1-2 vs Croatia, aet)

England's finest hour came on home soil at Wembley in 1966, a 4-2 defeat of West Germany after extra time sealing their one and only major trophy to date. West Germany took revenge in the 1990 semi-finals and it was not until 2018 that England made it as far again, Croatia this time preventing Southgate's side from reaching the showpiece.

England's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group C)

23/03/2023: Italy vs England

26/03/2023: England vs Ukraine

16/06/2023: Malta vs England

19/06/2023: England vs North Macedonia

09/09/2023: Ukraine vs England

17/10/2023: England vs Italy

17/11/2023: England vs Malta

20/11/2023: North Macedonia vs England

EURO 2020 final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.