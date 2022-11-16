Denmark at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Denmark's World Cup Group D fixtures

22 November: Denmark vs Tunisia

26 November: France vs Denmark

30 November: Australia vs Denmark



Denmark's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group C runners-up (4 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group C winners (3 December)

Classic Denmark EURO goals

Denmark's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Rønnow

Defenders: Simon Kjær, Joakim Mæhle, Rasmus Kristensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson﻿, Alexander Bah

Midfielders: Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Christian Nørgaard

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius, Jonas Wind, Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen, Jesper Lindstrøm

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Denmark qualified

Group F: W9 D0 L1 F30 A3

Israel 0-2 Denmark

Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Austria 0-4 Denmark

Denmark 2-0 Scotland

Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark

Denmark 5-0 Israel

Moldova 0-4 Denmark

Denmark 1-0 Austria

Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands

Scotland 2-0 Denmark

Top scorers: Joakim Mæhle, Andreas Skov Olsen﻿﻿ (5 goals)

Denmark coach: Kasper Hjulmand

The 50-year-old began his coaching career at Lyngby but came of age after taking the reins at Nordsjælland in 2011, leading them to their first Danish title a year later. Spent a further three years there after a stint at Mainz before the national team came calling in 2020. Hjulmand's team reached the last four at UEFA EURO 2020 – their best showing at a final tournament since Denmark's sensational triumph at EURO '92.

All of Denmark's EURO 2020 goals

Denmark captain: Simon Kjær

The 33-year-old defender is the third most-capped player in the country's history and has been in the national team set-up since 2009. Lists Wolfsburg, Roma, LOSC Lille, Fenerbahçe and Sevilla among his previous clubs and helped AC Milan to the Serie A title last season. He famously won the 2021 UEFA President's Award for his role in helping Christian Eriksen survive his cardiac arrest at UEFA EURO 2020.

Denmark's World Cup history

Most appearances: Martin Jørgensen (11)

Top scorer: Jon Dahl Tomasson (5)

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1998)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16 (L2-3pens vs Croatia)

Denmark have reached the finals on five occasions and made it out of their group in four of those appearances. However, a 4-1 victory against Nigeria in 1998 represents their only win in the knockout stages at a World Cup – quite a contrast to their regular overachievements in UEFA European Championships.

Denmark's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group H)

23/03/2023: Denmark vs Finland

26/03/2023: Kazakhstan vs Denmark

16/06/2023: Denmark vs Northern Ireland

19/06/2023: Slovenia vs Denmark

07/09/2023: Denmark vs San Marino

10/09/2023: Finland vs Denmark

14/10/2023: Denmark vs Kazakhstan

17/10/2023: San Marino vs Denmark

17/11/2023: Denmark vs Slovenia

20/11/2023: Northern Ireland vs Denmark