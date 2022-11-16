Denmark at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Article summary
Denmark were unbeaten at the 2018 finals and will be optimistic when they face Tunisia, France and Australia at this FIFA World Cup.
Article top media content
Article body
Denmark's World Cup Group D fixtures
22 November: Denmark vs Tunisia
26 November: France vs Denmark
30 November: Australia vs Denmark
Denmark's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group C runners-up (4 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group C winners (3 December)
Denmark's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Rønnow
Defenders: Simon Kjær, Joakim Mæhle, Rasmus Kristensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah
Midfielders: Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Christian Nørgaard
Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius, Jonas Wind, Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen, Jesper Lindstrøm
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How Denmark qualified
Group F: W9 D0 L1 F30 A3
Israel 0-2 Denmark
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
Austria 0-4 Denmark
Denmark 2-0 Scotland
Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
Denmark 5-0 Israel
Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Denmark 1-0 Austria
Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands
Scotland 2-0 Denmark
Top scorers: Joakim Mæhle, Andreas Skov Olsen (5 goals)
Denmark coach: Kasper Hjulmand
The 50-year-old began his coaching career at Lyngby but came of age after taking the reins at Nordsjælland in 2011, leading them to their first Danish title a year later. Spent a further three years there after a stint at Mainz before the national team came calling in 2020. Hjulmand's team reached the last four at UEFA EURO 2020 – their best showing at a final tournament since Denmark's sensational triumph at EURO '92.
Denmark captain: Simon Kjær
The 33-year-old defender is the third most-capped player in the country's history and has been in the national team set-up since 2009. Lists Wolfsburg, Roma, LOSC Lille, Fenerbahçe and Sevilla among his previous clubs and helped AC Milan to the Serie A title last season. He famously won the 2021 UEFA President's Award for his role in helping Christian Eriksen survive his cardiac arrest at UEFA EURO 2020.
Denmark's World Cup history
Most appearances: Martin Jørgensen (11)
Top scorer: Jon Dahl Tomasson (5)
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1998)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16 (L2-3pens vs Croatia)
Denmark have reached the finals on five occasions and made it out of their group in four of those appearances. However, a 4-1 victory against Nigeria in 1998 represents their only win in the knockout stages at a World Cup – quite a contrast to their regular overachievements in UEFA European Championships.
Denmark's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group H)
23/03/2023: Denmark vs Finland
26/03/2023: Kazakhstan vs Denmark
16/06/2023: Denmark vs Northern Ireland
19/06/2023: Slovenia vs Denmark
07/09/2023: Denmark vs San Marino
10/09/2023: Finland vs Denmark
14/10/2023: Denmark vs Kazakhstan
17/10/2023: San Marino vs Denmark
17/11/2023: Denmark vs Slovenia
20/11/2023: Northern Ireland vs Denmark