Poland at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Poland's World Cup Group C fixtures

22 November: Mexico vs Poland

26 November: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

30 November: Poland vs Argentina



Poland's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group D runners-up (3 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group D winners (4 December)

Poland's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny, Łukasz Skorupski, Kamil Grabara

Defenders: Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jan Bednarek, Artur Jędrzejczyk, Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kiwior, Robert Gumny, Mateusz Wieteska

Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Grosicki, Piotr Zieliński, Przemysław Frankowski, Sebastian Szymański, Damian Szymański, Szymon Żurkowski, Krystian Bielik, Jakub Kamiński, Michał Skóraś

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piątek, Karol Świderski

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Poland qualified

Group I: W6 D2 L2 F30 A11

Hungary 3-3 Poland

Poland 3-0 Andorra

England 2-1 Poland

Poland 4-1 Albania

San Marino 1-7 Poland

Poland 1-1 England

Poland 5-0 San Marino

Albania 0-1 Poland

Andorra 1-4 Poland

Poland 1-2 Hungary

Play-off final: Poland 2-0 Sweden

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski﻿﻿ (9 goals)

Poland coach: Czesław Michniewicz

A two-time Polish Cup winner as a player with Amica Wronki, the former goalkeeper won the same trophy in his first coaching job with Lech Poznań in 2004. The 52-year-old has since won the Polish title with Zagłębie Lubin in 2007 and Legia Warszawa in 2021. Took the national team reins in January following Paulo Sousa's resignation and successfully navigated the World Cup play-off against Sweden.

Poland captain: Robert Lewandowski

Still one of the most prolific and feared strikers in the game, even at the age of 34. Won league titles at Lech Poznań and Dortmund before a cascade of trophies in his eight years at Bayern – eight Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2020 among them. At international level, he is Poland's most-capped player and their record scorer.

All Robert Lewandowski's EURO goals

Poland's World Cup history

Most appearances: Władysław Żmuda (21)

Top scorer: Grzegorz Lato (10)

Best performance: Third place (1974, 1982)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

The World Cup has made heroes out of a number of Poland players, particularly on their way to those third-place finishes. Grzegorz Lato (seven) was the tournament's top scorer in 1974, while the brilliant Zbigniew Boniek was the focal point for their run in 1982. They've not reached the last 16 since 1986 – will Lewandowski be the man to spearhead another memorable journey this time?

Poland's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group E)

24/03/2023: Czechia vs Poland

27/03/2023: Poland vs Albania

20/06/2023: Moldova vs Poland

07/09/2023: Poland vs Faroe Islands

10/09/2023: Albania vs Poland

12/10/2023: Faroe Islands vs Poland

15/10/2023: Poland vs Moldova

17/11/2023: Poland vs Czechia