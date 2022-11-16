Serbia at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Serbia will hope to improve on recent FIFA World Cup displays when they take on Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland.
Serbia's World Cup Group G fixtures
24 November: Brazil vs Serbia
28 November: Cameroon vs Serbia
2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland
Serbia's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group H runners-up (5 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group H winners (6 December)
Serbia's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Predrag Rajković, Marko Dmitrović, Vanja Milinković-Savić
Defenders: Nikola Milenković, Stefan Mitrović, Strahinja Pavlović, Miloš Veljković, Filip Mladenović, Srđan Babić, Strahinja Eraković
Midfielders: Dušan Tadić, Filip Kostić, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimović, Nemanja Radonjić, Filip Djuričić, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Saša Lukić, Andrija Živković, Darko Lazović, Marko Grujić, Uroš Račić, Ivan Ilić
Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrović, Luka Jović, Dušan Vlahović
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How Serbia qualified
Group A: W6 D2 L0 F18 A9
Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia
Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia
Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan
Portugal 1-2 Serbia
Top scorer: Aleksandar Mitrović (8 goals)
Serbia coach: Dragan Stojković
Following five years managing his former club Nagoya Grampus, Stojković spent time at Guangzhou before taking the national team job in 2021.The former attacking midfielder made his playing debut for Yugoslavia in 1983 and went on to feature in the 1990 and 1998 World Cups, as well as UEFA EURO 2000. In 1990 his two goals against the Netherlands took his side into the quarter-finals, where they bowed out in a penalty shoot-out against Diego Maradona's Argentina.
Serbia captain: Dušan Tadić
Serbia's talismanic playmaker has earned 90 caps and scored 18 goals since first breaking into the senior side 14 years ago. That said, this will be only his second major tournament – he featured in all three of the Eagles' World Cup matches in 2018. He also wears the skipper's armband at Ajax, for whom he has made 140 appearances since joining four years ago.
Serbia's World Cup history (includes Yugoslavia)
Most appearances: Dragoslav Šekularac, Ivica Šurjak, Dragan Stojković, Dejan Stanković (9)
Top scorer: Dražan Jerković (4)
Best performance: Semi-finalists (1930, 1962)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
Competing as Serbia since 2006, they have qualified for two World Cups, reaching South Africa in 2010 and Russia in 2018, but are yet to make it past the group stage.
Winding the clock back to 1930, Yugoslavia reached the semi-finals of the first ever World Cup in Uruguay. However, they were knocked out by the hosts and eventual winners in Montevideo.
Serbia's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group G)
24/03/2023: Serbia vs Lithuania
27/03/2023: Montenegro vs Serbia
20/06/2023: Bulgaria vs Serbia
07/09/2023: Serbia vs Hungary
10/09/2023: Lithuania vs Serbia
14/10/2023: Hungary vs Serbia
17/10/2023: Serbia vs Montenegro
19/11/2023: Serbia vs Bulgaria