Germany at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Germany's World Cup Group E fixtures

23 November: Germany vs Japan

27 November: Spain vs Germany

1 December: Costa Rica vs Germany

Germany's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group F runners-up (5 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group F winners (6 December)

Germany's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, ﻿Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, İlkay Gündoğan, Jonas Hofmann, Mario Götze, Kai Havertz

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug, Serge Gnabry, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, ﻿Leroy Sané

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Germany qualified

Group J: W9 D0 L1 F36 A4

Germany 3-0 Iceland

Romania 0-1 Germany

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

Germany 6-0 Armenia

Iceland 0-4 Germany

Germany 2-1 Romania

North Macedonia 0-4 Germany

Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein

Armenia 1-4 Germany

Top scorers: Serge Gnabry, İlkay Gündoğan (5 goals)

Germany coach: Hansi Flick

National team coach since 2021, Flick was a four-time Bundesliga winner as a Bayern player but was forced to retire at 28 due to injury. Joachim Löw's assistant with the national team from 2006, he helped Germany to win the 2014 World Cup before taking up a post as the German Football Association (DFB) sporting director. Briefly assistant to Niko Kovač at Bayern, he took the senior job in November 2019, leading the club to six trophies in his first season, including the Bundesliga title, the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Germany captain: Manuel Neuer

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has supreme technical ability and a trophy cabinet to match. Since moving to Bayern from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has won ten Bundesliga titles, six German Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles and the 2014 World Cup. He became the first goalkeeper to reach 100 caps for Germany in June 2021, his excellent ball skills having enabled him to carve out a new role as a 'sweeper-keeper'.

Germany's World Cup history

Most appearances: Lothar Matthäus (25)

Top scorer: Miroslav Klose (16)

Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

In addition to their four World Cup wins, Germany have been runners-up four times, and have also won four third-place play-off games at the finals. Their first triumph came in 1954 as they came from 2-0 down to overcome a seemingly-unbeatable Hungary side 3-2. The 'Miracle of Bern' was followed 20 years later by a 2-1 win against Johan Cruyff's Netherlands in the 1974 decider in Munich, with successes against Argentina (1-0 in 1990, 1-0aet in 2014) enabling Germany to win the trophy two more times.

Germany's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures

Germany have already qualified as finals hosts.﻿