Germany at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Four-time global champions, Germany start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with group games against Japan, Spain and Costa Rica.
Germany's World Cup Group E fixtures
23 November: Germany vs Japan
27 November: Spain vs Germany
1 December: Costa Rica vs Germany
Germany's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group F runners-up (5 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group F winners (6 December)
Germany's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck
Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, İlkay Gündoğan, Jonas Hofmann, Mario Götze, Kai Havertz
Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug, Serge Gnabry, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How Germany qualified
Group J: W9 D0 L1 F36 A4
Germany 3-0 Iceland
Romania 0-1 Germany
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia
Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Germany 6-0 Armenia
Iceland 0-4 Germany
Germany 2-1 Romania
North Macedonia 0-4 Germany
Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein
Armenia 1-4 Germany
Top scorers: Serge Gnabry, İlkay Gündoğan (5 goals)
Germany coach: Hansi Flick
National team coach since 2021, Flick was a four-time Bundesliga winner as a Bayern player but was forced to retire at 28 due to injury. Joachim Löw's assistant with the national team from 2006, he helped Germany to win the 2014 World Cup before taking up a post as the German Football Association (DFB) sporting director. Briefly assistant to Niko Kovač at Bayern, he took the senior job in November 2019, leading the club to six trophies in his first season, including the Bundesliga title, the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League.
Germany captain: Manuel Neuer
The 36-year-old goalkeeper has supreme technical ability and a trophy cabinet to match. Since moving to Bayern from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has won ten Bundesliga titles, six German Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles and the 2014 World Cup. He became the first goalkeeper to reach 100 caps for Germany in June 2021, his excellent ball skills having enabled him to carve out a new role as a 'sweeper-keeper'.
Germany's World Cup history
Most appearances: Lothar Matthäus (25)
Top scorer: Miroslav Klose (16)
Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
In addition to their four World Cup wins, Germany have been runners-up four times, and have also won four third-place play-off games at the finals. Their first triumph came in 1954 as they came from 2-0 down to overcome a seemingly-unbeatable Hungary side 3-2. The 'Miracle of Bern' was followed 20 years later by a 2-1 win against Johan Cruyff's Netherlands in the 1974 decider in Munich, with successes against Argentina (1-0 in 1990, 1-0aet in 2014) enabling Germany to win the trophy two more times.
Germany's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures
Germany have already qualified as finals hosts.