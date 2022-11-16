France at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

France's World Cup Group D fixtures

22 November: France vs Australia

26 November: France vs Denmark

30 November: Tunisia vs France

France's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group C runners-up (4 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group C winners (3 December)

2021 Nations League final highlights: Spain 1-2 France

France's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphaël Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappé, Marcus Thuram

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How France qualified

Group D: W5 D3 L0 F18 A3

France 1-1 Ukraine

Kazakhstan 0-2 France

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France

France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ukraine 1-1 France

France 2-0 Finland

France 8-0 Kazakhstan

Finland 0-2 France

Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (6 goals)

France coach: Didier Deschamps

A defensive midfielder who won the UEFA Champions League with Marseille and Juventus, Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and then UEFA EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he made up for final disappointment at UEFA EURO 2016 by leading his side to World Cup glory two years later and added another tournament triumph when his side bounced back after a disappointing UEFA EURO 2020 showing to win the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

France captain: Hugo Lloris

The 35-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper is playing in his fourth World Cup finals, equalling Thierry Henry's national record. If everything goes to plan in Qatar, Lloris will become the most capped player in France's history during his time at the finals; he goes into the tournament three shy of Lilian Thuram's record of 142.

Mbappé's solo stunner for France

France's World Cup history

Most appearances: Fabien Barthez and Thierry Henry (17)

Top scorer: Just Fontaine (13)

Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Winners (W4-2 vs Croatia)

After two wins and a draw in the 2018 group stage, two goals from Kylian Mbappé helped Les Bleus to edge a seven-goal thriller with Argentina in the round of 16. They then defeated Uruguay and Belgium to make it to the decider, where strikes from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Mbappé – and a Mario Mandžukić own goal – overwhelmed Croatia.

France's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group B)

24/03/2023: France vs Netherlands

27/03/2023: Republic of Ireland vs France

16/06/2023: Gibraltar vs France

19/06/2023: France vs Greece

07/09/2023: France vs Republic of Ireland

13/10/2023: Netherlands vs France

18/11/2023: France vs Gibraltar

21/11/2023: Greece vs France