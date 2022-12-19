Mbappé, Haaland, Lewandowski: Who is the top scorer in 2022?

Kylian Mbappé is set to finish as the top Europe-based goalscorer for club and country for the first time, the Paris Saint-Germain forward coming in comfortably ahead of Erling Haaland and the man who ended the last three years top of the pile, Robert Lewandowski.

Mbappé, 23, has scored 55 goals in as many games in all competitions for club and country, including five hat-tricks and seven penalties. Haaland is 12 goals behind the Frenchman after playing 15 games fewer – the Norwegian averaged better than a goal per game in 2022.

Who is the top scorer for club and country in 2022?

Watch all Kylian Mbappé's Champions League goals

55 in 55 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

43 ﻿in 40 Erling Haaland (Dortmund/Man City & Norway)﻿﻿

42﻿ in 50 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona & Poland)﻿

37 ﻿in 58 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig & France)

35 in 51 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain & Argentina)

35 in 51 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

34 ﻿in 46 Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt)

34 ﻿in 50 Mehdi Taremi (Porto & Iran)

34 ﻿in 61 Harry Kane (Tottenham & England)

33 ﻿in 62 Sadio Mané (Liverpool/Bayern & Senegal)

32 ﻿in 42 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain & Brazil)

31 ﻿in 38 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

29 ﻿in 47 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco & France)

28 in 49 Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split & Croatia)

27 ﻿in 59 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

26 in 46 ﻿Darwin Núñez (Benfica/Liverpool & Uruguay)

26 ﻿in 51 Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)

26 in 57 ﻿Lautaro Martínez (Inter & Argentina)



For European top-flight club (including domestic cups, excluding friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies)

Who was the top scorer in all men's UEFA competition (club and country) in 2022?

Watch all of Karim Benzema's Champions League goals

12 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona & Poland)﻿

11 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

11 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

9 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1 & Ukraine)

9 James Tavernier (Rangers)



Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competition in 2022 (group stage to final)?

11 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, Champions League/UEFA Super Cup)

9 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, Champions League)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona, Champions League)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Champions League)

8 James Tavernier (Rangers, Europa League/Champions League)

Who were the top scorers in each men's UEFA club competition in 2022?

UEFA Champions League: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (10)

UEFA Europa League: James Tavernier, Rangers (7)

UEFA Europa Conference League: Cyriel Dessers, Feyenoord; Ricardo Gomes, Partizan; Peter Olayinka, Slavia Praha; Yira Sor, Slavia Praha (6)

UEFA Youth League: Bilal Mazhar, Panathinaikos (9)

Calendar year top scorers 2021: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) 69 goals from 59 games

2020: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) 47 goals from 44 games

2019: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) 54 goals from 58 games

2018: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 51 goals from 54 games

2017: Harry Kane (Tottenham & England) 56 goals from 52 games

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 59 goals from 62 games

2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 57 goals from 57 games

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 61 goals from 60 games

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 69 goals from 59 games

2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 91 goals from 69 games

2011: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 60 goals from 60 games

Last updated: 18 December