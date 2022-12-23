Women's Champions League games of the group stage: Which is your favourite?

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage produced its share of upsets and dramatic comebacks.

UEFA.com picks out six games that had us thrilled. Vote for your favourite.

19/10/2022, Group C Matchday 1

The opening night of the group stage produced a sensation as Lyon began their title defence with the biggest European defeat in their history – and no team has played more games in this competition. Caitlin Foord and Friday Maanum had Arsenal two up in 23 minutes and although Melvine Malard soon pulled one back, Beth Mead's free-kick made it 3-1 at the break.

Foord and Mead scored again midway through the second half, the first time since FC Lyon became Olympique Lyonnais in 2004 that they had conceded five at home. Lyon were to gain some revenge with a 1-0 win at Arsenal that helped them through but the Gunners still finished top of Group C.

Must-see moment: Foord's pouncing on a Wendie Renard pass and scoring from distance to make it 4-1, when the scoreline went from eyebrow-raising to mind-blowing.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

26/10/2022, Group B Matchday 2

Roma, through to the group stage on their much-anticipated European debut, edged Slavia Praha 1-0 on Matchday 1, but seemed to be heading for defeat in Austria when Rita Schumacher put St. Pölten two up just after half-time, adding to Jasmin Eder's penalty.

It was still 2-0 with 15 minutes left but Elena Linari, Valentina Giacinti (on the rebound from a saved penalty), Manuela Giugliano and Paloma Lázaro from distance turned the game, though there was still time for Mária Mikolajová to set up a tense finish. The result was crucial to putting Roma out of St. Pölten's reach in the top two.

Must-see moment: At 2-1, home keeper Carina Schlüter dives to tip Andressa Alves's penalty on to the post – only for the deflection to spin into the path of the grateful Giugliano.

Highlights: St. Pölten 3-4 Roma

27/10/2022, Group D Matchday 2

Coming back from 2-0 down was rather a theme on Matchday 2. Bayern had already overturned a deficit to beat Rosengård 2-1 but an hour in at Benfica they trailed by two after goals from Nycole Rysla and Cloé Lacasse. Bayern, who were surprisingly held 0-0 at Benfica in the 2021/22 group stage, got back in it through Maximiliane Rall's looping header but Benfica still seemed to have every chance of bouncing back from their opening 9-0 loss at Barcelona in style.

With seven minutes left, though, Georgia Stanway got her first Bayern goal with a finish from distance. Benfica then won a penalty but Maria-Luisa Grohs brilliantly denied Ana Vitória and in the eighth added minute Stanway let fly from just outside the box. The result was crucial to putting Bayern out of Benfica's reach in the top two.

Must-see moment: Stanway's late, late strike, with echoes of her UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final extra-time winner for England against Spain.

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Bayern

Bayern 3-1 Barcelona

07/12/2022, Group D Matchday 4

This time it was Bayern that found themselves 2-0 up against Barcelona and inside ten minutes through Klara Bühl and Lina Magull to the delight of a club record 24,000 crowd in Munich. Bayern then showed a solidity that frustrated a Barcelona team that had beaten them 3-0 a fortnight earlier in front 46,967 at the Camp Nou.

On the hour it was 3-0 to Bayern through Lea Schüller's header. Five minutes later Geyse robbed Grohs and pulled one back and while Bayern closed out the win, Barcelona did maintain a head-to-head goal difference advantage over the German club that was to decide first place in Group D.

Must-see moment: Barcelona had not let in more than one in a game all season (other than a 2-1 friendly loss to ... Bayern in August). They looked pretty shell-shocked when it happened in ten minutes in Munich.

Highlights: Bayern 3-1 Barcelona

16/12/2022, Group A Matchday 5

Last season, Paris and Madrid sailed through from the same group but this time both found themselves in a section with a Chelsea team determined to make up for their shock exit at this stage 12 months earlier. Chelsea began by winning 1-0 at Paris and then took four points off Madrid to ensure this Parc des Princes encounter was almost a knockout tie.

And so it proved for Madrid as, in an exciting game that could have gone either way, they were two down on the hour, Elisa De Almeida's early flicked header added to by Kadidiatou Diani's penalty. Madrid had hit the woodwork twice early in the second half and were back in it with nine minutes left through substitute Claudia Zornoza. A draw would have kept Madrid well in contention, but Paris held out.

Must-see moment: The celebrations after Diani's penalty as the Paris players and most of the 16,000+ crowd sensed that a campaign that had began with a stutter would continue to the quarter-finals.

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Real Madrid

22/12/2022, Matchday 6

Having already won 1-0 at Paris to open their campaign, Chelsea turned on the style at Stamford Bridge in front of their record European crowd to end the group stage on a round-high 16 points, a far cry from their surprise 2021/22 elimination.

Sam Kerr got a brilliant opener then in the second half Lauren James struck the first two of what is likely to be many career UEFA Women's Champions League goals.

Must-see moment: Australia star Kerr's opener, a reminder that 2023 could well be her year for club and (FIFA Women's World Cup host) country.