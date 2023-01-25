UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League set to expand with new knockout round from 2024/25

Wednesday 25 January 2023

Quarter-finals and promotion/relegation play-offs will be introduced for the next edition of the competition.

The UEFA Nations League is set to expand from September 2024
Starting with the 2024/25 edition, the UEFA Nations League will be expanded with the addition of a new knockout round to be played in March, thereby creating a continuum between the group stage ending in November and the finals played in June.

League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the Final Four.

The third-ranked teams from League A and the runners-up from League B, as well as the third-ranked teams from League B and the runners-up from League C, will play home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs.

The expansion of the UEFA Nations League into the International Match Calendar window of March will only concern a selected number of teams and the remaining teams will already be available to start their European Qualifiers.

