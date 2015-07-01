Eastern Region IRL too much for Tuzla

• Meris Mešanović cancels out Jonathan Rock's opener for the hosts

• Dean Gibbons header for a corner makes it three Group A wins for the hosts

• Next game: Eastern Region IRL v Zagreb (4 July)

Eastern Region IRL completed a full set of Group A wins, beating Tuzla in their last game before Saturday's UEFA Regions' Cup final.

Even fielding a much-changed side, the home team showed their customary muscularity; not a rough side, but one which always plays with a sense of purpose. Tuzla offered little in response in the opening stages, and – after a couple of half chances were passed up – Jonathan Rock opened the scoring, stroking into the net after dogged work down the right from Rilwan Sule.

Tuzla, though, are a better side than results so far have suggested, and equalised with their first meaningful attack of the game, the ever-menacing Meris Mešanović stealing in to meet a Džemal Mušić ball from the left and nudging it past goalkeeper David Meehan with some finesse.

The Bosnians' stealthy style caused Eastern Region IRL problems after the break, Alen Šako heading across the face of goal after a patient move. James Carr, however, might have done better when the enterprising Sule fed in a cross from the right; he made amends, supplying the corner from which Dean Gibbons glanced in the Irish side's second on 74 minutes.

Sule and Thomas Dunne passed up chances to make the margin of victory even more comfortable.