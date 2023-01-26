UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain to host Regions' Cup in June in Galicia

Thursday 26 January 2023

Galicia in Spain will host the eight-team UEFA Regions' Cup finals from 9 to 17 June.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Royal Galician Football Federation (RFGF) were appointed to stage the final tournament by the UEFA Executive Committee. Galicia are one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, which will be held in Spain for the first time.

Regions' Cup contenders

Bavaria (GER), Belgrade (SRB), Dolny Śląsk (POL, holders), Galicia (ESP), Lisboa (POR), Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL), Zenica-Doboj (BIH), Zlín (CZE)

Dolny Śląsk of Poland will defend the title they won in 2019 in Bavaria with a final win against the hosts, who have also qualified again. The biennial competition returned for 2022/23 after the 2020/21 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight contenders will be drawn into two groups of four at a date and venue to be confirmed. The group stage will be on 9, 11 and 14 June, with the two first-placed teams progressing to the final three days later.

Contenders 

Bavaria (GER)

  • Runners-up as hosts on debut in 2019.

Belgrade (SRB)

  • 2011 bronze-medallists (group runners-up).

Dolny Śląsk (POL, holders)

  • Became only the second two-time winners in 2019, and now the first regional side to qualify on four separate occasions.

 Galicia (ESP, hosts)

  • Debut season, the record ninth edition in which Spain have provided a finalist.

Lisboa (POR)

  • Previously qualified in 2017, drawing all three group games.

Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL)

  • Hoping to match the victory of Ireland's Eastern Region in 2015. Previously qualified as Republic of Ireland Amateur in 2001 and 2005.

Zenica-Doboj (BIH)

  • Debut season, the fifth time Bosnia and Herzegovina have been represented.

Zlín (CZE)

  • Like Belgrade, took bronze in 2011 by finishing runners-up in their group. The first of the record seven different Czech qualifiers to make a second final tournament.
Past Regions' Cup winners

  • 2018/19: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
  • 2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
  • 2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
  • 2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
  • 2010/11: Braga (POR)*
  • 2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
  • 2006/07: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
  • 2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
  • 2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
  • 2000/01: Moravia (CZE)*
  • 1999: Veneto (ITA)*

*Hosts

Previous host nations

  • 2019: Germany
  • 2017: Turkey
  • 2015: Republic of Ireland
  • 2013: Italy
  • 2011: Portugal
  • 2009: Croatia
  • 2007: Bulgaria
  • 2005: Poland
  • 2003: Germany
  • 2001: Czech Republic
  • 1999: Italy
