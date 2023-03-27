2023 UEFA Regions' Cup finals groups

UEFA Regions’ Cup holders Dolnośląski of Poland are in a group with Portugal's Lisboa, Serbia's Belgrade and Czechia's Zlín after the draw was made at Stadium Riazor during half-time of Deportivo La Coruña vs Celta B.

The tournament will be held in Galicia from 9 to 17 June, with the fixture schedule to be confirmed. Spanish representatives Galicia have been placed in Group A alongside the team that finished runners-up as hosts at the last finals in 2019, Bavaria, plus Bosnia and Herzegovina's Zenica-Doboj, and Republic of Ireland Amateur.

The eight intermediate round winners were drawn without seeding into the two groups. The teams topping each section will progress to the final on 17 June as UEFA's amateur competition returns, the 2021 edition having been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Regions' Cup finals draw Group A: Galicia (ESP, hosts), Bavaria (GER), Zenica-Doboj (BIH), Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL) Group B: Lisboa (POR), Belgrade (SRB), Zlín (CZE), Dolnośląski Region (POL, holders)

Contenders

Group A:

Galicia (ESP, hosts)

Intermediate round Group 7 winners: W3-0 vs Ljubljana (SVN), W2-1 vs Genève (SUI), D1-1 vs Pest Region (HUN)

Top scorers: Alejandro Rey, Felix Rial 2

Debut season, the record ninth edition in which Spain have provided a finalist.

Bavaria (GER)

Intermediate round Group 5 winners: W2-0 vs North Macedonia Amateur (MKD), L1-2 vs Jersey (ENG), W2-0 vs Lazio (ITA)

Top scorers: Egson Gash, Martin Mayer 2

Runners-up as hosts on debut in 2019.

Zenica-Doboj Cantonal FA (BIH)

Intermediate round Group 1 winners: W1-0 vs Hapoel Bikat Hayarden (ISR), D0-0 vs Central Scotland (SCO), W4-2 vs Basiani (GEO)

Top scorer: Harun Jupić 2

Debut season, the fifth time Bosnia and Herzegovina have been represented.

Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL)

Intermediate round Group 6 winners: W2-0 vs San Marino (SMR), W4-0 vs Prahova Mutenia (MDA), W1-0 vs South-West Bulgaria

Top scorers: Stephen Chambers, Eoin Murphy 2

Hoping to match the victory of Ireland's Eastern Region in 2015. Previously qualified as Republic of Ireland Amateur in 2001 and 2005.

Dolnośląski won the last edition in 2019, beating hosts Bavaria in the final SPORTSFILE

Group B:

Lisboa (POR)

Intermediate round Group 3 winners: L1-2 vs Tampere (FIN), W2-0 vs "Kolos" Cherven (BLR), W3-0 vs Kayseri (TUR)

Top scorer: David Cardoso 3

Previously qualified in 2017 (beating Dolnośląski 2-0 in qualifying), drawing all three finals group games.

FA of Belgrade (SRB)

Intermediate round Group 8 winners: D1-1 vs Split Region (CRO), W3-0 vs Malta (MLT)

Top scorer: Marko Gavrilović 2

2011 bronze-medallists (group runners-up after finishing behind Leinster/Munster of Ireland).

Zlín Region (CZE)

Intermediate round Group 4 winners: W8-1 vs Gothenburg (SWE), W3-2 vs Tim Rhanbarthol Cymru (WAL), D1-1 vs Eastern Region (NIR)

Top scorers: Jan Gojš, Adam Jakubowicz 3

Like Belgrade, took bronze in 2011 by finishing runners-up in their group. The first of the record seven different Czech qualifiers to reach a second final tournament.

Dolnośląski Region (POL, holders)

Intermediate round Group 2 winners: W4-2 vs West Slovakia (SVK), W2-0 vs Ialoveni (MDA), W5-0 vs Latvia Amateur (LVA)

Top scorers: Adam Bońkowski, Tomasz Wojciechowski 2

Became only the second two-time winners in 2019, and now the first regional side to qualify on four separate occasions.

Past winners

*Hosts

Past host nations