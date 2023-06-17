Galicia 3-1 Belgrade: Hosts delight record crowd in UEFA Regions' Cup final

UEFA Regions' Cup hosts Galicia delighted a finals-record crowd of more than 4,000 in Vilagarcía de Arousa as they beat FA of Belgrade to become Spain's third champions in the European amateur tournament.

Key moments 9' Félix Rial gives Galicia lead

40' Krstović sent off after conceding penalty

41' Álex Rey converts spot kick

57' Kolarević pulls one back

71' Adri Otero hits post

74' Iñaki Martínez makes it 3-1

85' Óscar Lorenzo strikes woodwork

Match in brief: Galicia spark home celebrations

Galicia were hoping to be unchanged from the 1-0 win against Bavaria that booked their finals spot, but a late injury to Pablo Carabán meant Antonio González was drafted into central defence. It did not stop the hosts dominating from the off against a Belgrade side with three changes from the 2-1 defeat of Lisboa that earned them their group top spot, suspended Mladen Miljković missing.

Having already gone close, Galicia led on nine minutes when winger Iñaki Martínez sent a high ball into the box that Félix Rial got to before Aleksandr Bojović, and he rounded the goalkeeper before burying his chance. Belgrade looked to respond with Miljan Tošković's solo run, but his shot from distance was tipped over by Ramon Rodríguez.

Still Galicia were on top, though, with wingers Álex Rey and Martínez particularly lively. It was Rey who made it two late in the first half; his shot from outside the box was handled just inside by Željko Krstović, who received his second booking, and the Galicia No7 calmly rolled in his penalty.

Álex Rey celebrates making it 2-0 from the spot UEFA via Sportsfile

Milan Kolarević, with pretty much the last kick of the first half, almost found a way past Rodríguez following some trickery and an angled shot. Not long before the hour mark, Kolarević sent an effort beyond the dive of the Galicia goalkeeper to reduce the arrears.

Marko Gavrilović forced Rodríguez into a superb save before Dimitrije Gavrilović put the follow-up over as Belgrade sought an equaliser, but at the other end Martínez somehow shot over with the goal at his mercy. Substitute Adri Otero then went even closer as he pounced on a mis-hit Bojović clearance but hit the post from a tight angle.

However, Galicia eventually made the extra man count. Substitute Óscar Lorenzo sent over a cross from the right which found Martínez, who made no mistake. Soon after he had a shot blocked on the line by Belgrade substitute Dimitrije Filipović after rounding Bojović and Óscar Lorenzo hit the woodwork with five minutes left, but by then the celebrations had already begun.

Galicia - Belgrade: Final as it happened

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

Galicia (in their debut campaign) are the first team to win a Regions' Cup final by a margin of more than one goal.

Galicia are a record third different Spanish region to win the title.

Spain's three titles overall puts them level with Italy, while their five final appearances are two clear of anyone else.

Galicia's triumph makes it six wins for hosts in 12 editions (from eight final appearances).

Galicia conceded just one goal in their four finals victories, equalling Veneto's record from 2013.

Belgrade were the first Serbian team to reach the final, improving on their 2011 bronze medal (previously their nation's best).

The crowd was a finals record 4,085.

Line-ups

Galicia: Ramon Rodríguez; Jesús Varela, Antonio González (Martín Sánchez 85)﻿, Iago Martínez, Cotilla; Fabio González (Alex Ubeira 66), Antón Iglesias 'Kopa'; Iñaki Martínez, Félix Rial (Antañon 85), Álex Rey (Óscar Lorenzo 58); Joni Magsiano (Adri Otero 57)

Belgrade: Bojović (Novaković 79); Vukić, Krstović, Rašković (Maksimović 79), Marinković; Tošković (D Gavrilović 46), Pavlović; M Gavrilović, Vuković (Filipović 42), Kolarević; Šarić (Ognjanović 64)

Belgrade pulled one back in vain UEFA via Sportsfile

Bronze-medallists: Bavaria & Zlín

Germany's Bavaria and Czechia's Zlín shared bronze medals, as group runners-up.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts Galicia Playing now 3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9 Bavaria Playing now 3 2 0 1 7 1 6 6 Zenica-Doboj Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1 IRE Rep. of Ireland Playing now 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts Belgrade Playing now 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 Zlín Playing now 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 Lisboa Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3 DOL Dolnośląski Region Playing now 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1