UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round guide

The 2024/25 UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round runs until 19 November, deciding the eight teams that will compete in next summer's finals of Europe's premier amateur competition.

The associations with the highest competition coefficients begin in this round, 30 in all (two of who have subsequently withdrawn), joined by the two winners of the preliminary round groups, debutants Albania Amateur and Football School Bridge of Georgia. While Malta and San Marino field national amateur teams, the rest are represented by regional selections that won their country's qualifying competitions.

Among teams already confirmed as representing their nations in the various one-venue mini-tournaments are Poland's Dolnośląski Region, winners in 2007 and 2019 and final tournament contenders for a record fourth time in 2023.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the first two weeks of either June or July 2025 and hosted by one of the qualifiers.

This is the 13th edition. The 12th edition was won in June 2023 by Spanish hosts Galicia, who beat FA of Belgrade of Serbia in the final.

Matches

Group 1 (25 August): Dolnośląski Region (POL), Football Club Akbet (KAZ, hosts)

Israel & Ukraine withdrawn

Group 2 (31 July–6 August): Lisboa (POR), Arthurian League (ENG), Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (FIN, hosts), Latvia Amateur (LVA)

Group 3 (13–19 September): Serbia (hosts), Slovakia, Wales, North Macedonia

Group 4 (21–27 October): Republic of Ireland, Switzerland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Football School Bridge (GEO)

Group 5 (14–20 August): Hradec Králové (CZE), Tuzla Canton (BIH, hosts), Central Scotland (SCO), Albania Amateur (ALB)

Group 6 (13–19 November): Türkiye, Hungary, San Marino* (SMR, hosts), Slovenia

Group 7 (29 October–4 November): Spain, Bulgaria (hosts), Belarus, Moldova

Group 8 (17–23 September): Croatia, Italy (hosts), Romania, Malta* (MLT)

*National amateur team; all other associations represented by regional amateur teams to be determined if not already indicated.