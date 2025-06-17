UEFA.com works better on other browsers
What does it mean to win the UEFA Regions' Cup?

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

It is two years since Galicia lifted the UEFA Regions’ Cup on home soil, but for forward Alejandro Rey, the memories of that success remain vivid...

Galicia won the UEFA Regions' Cup Final 2022/23 against FA Belgrade at A Lomba Stadium in Galicia, Spain
Galicia won the UEFA Regions' Cup Final 2022/23 against FA Belgrade at A Lomba Stadium in Galicia, Spain Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Alejandro, how did it feel to take part in the UEFA Regions’ Cup, representing Galicia?

It’s a showcase that doesn’t come around often. It’s not professional football, but the whole competition is run professionally. It’s the closest many of us will come to living that level. That’s what makes it so special.

Not everyone gets a shot at professional football. Whether it’s injuries, circumstances, or just timing. This tournament makes you feel like a professional. It reminds you why you fell in love with the game.

We started with a certain advantage playing at home, and that showed. But the whole experience went way beyond that.

Galicia lift the trophy after the UEFA Regions' Cup final in 2023
Galicia lift the trophy after the UEFA Regions' Cup final in 2023UEFA via Getty Images

What is the best memory of the tournament for you now?

The group. The friendships we made with the squad and coaching staff. That’s what stays with you forever.

We shared it all with our families and friends, who were also a part of this feat. We were in the newspapers and on TV back at home. It’s an amateur competition, yes, but this meant everything to us and to the region. There are so many players across Galicia who could’ve been part of this, and only a few of us were chosen. You have to give it importance.

As an amateur player, what does football mean to you?

Football has been my whole life. It’s a way of living. Of course, there are other important things, but until my body says ‘no more,’ I’ll keep going.

Alejandro Rey scored crucial penalties in both the final group match and the final itself for Galicia
Alejandro Rey scored crucial penalties in both the final group match and the final itself for GaliciaUEFA via Getty Images

Finally, what advice would you give to participants in 2025?

It gives amateur players something to aim for. If you’re lucky enough to be selected, don’t take it for granted. Treat it like it’s the last edition. Enjoy every moment. Because opportunities like this don’t come around often.

Being ready when the moment comes, enjoying the achievements no matter how big or small, that’s what matters. It’s not about whether you’re a professional. It’s about being prepared and giving it everything.

