2025 UEFA Regions' Cup: All the results from San Marino

Aragón of Spain beat Poland's Dolnośląski Region deep in added time of extra time to win the UEFA Regions' Cup final 1-0 in San Marino on Tuesday.

While two-time winners Dolnośląski went through to a record third final with a game to spare and completed a perfect Group B campaign on Saturday, Group A went to a direct decider. And Aragón, who needed to win against FA of Vojvodina, secured victory through two Chegu goals and Daniel Torcal's late clincher to become the sixth different Spanish finalists in their aim to emulate compatriots Galicia, champions in 2023.

Regions' Cup highlights: Vojvodina 0-3 Aragón

Both opening games in Group A were drawn 1-1 but FA of Vojvodina and Aragón each won on Matchday 2 to ensure their Saturday encounter would decide who reaches the final. Milovan Vukas scored an added-time winner for Vojvodina as they came from behind to beat Hradec Králové 2-1. Then the first San Marino team to play in any UEFA final tournament were unable to add to the point they achieved on Monday against Vojvodina as César San Agustín finished off an impressive one-two to give Aragón a 1-0 win.

Aragón still trailed Vojdovina on goals scored but got the win they needed as Chegu volleyed home during the first half and lashed in a second on 68 minutes, not long before Vojdovina were reduced to ten men, with substitute Torcal sent clear to get the third late on. Hradec Králové beat San Marino 1-0 with a Štěpán Blažek goal but miss out on bronze as group runners-up as they finished behind Vojvodina on head-to-head record.

Regions' Cup highlights: Rijeka 3-2 Vaud

Dolnośląski won their group with a game to spare as Kamil Olek's deft 39th-minute chip gave them a 1-0 victory against Vaud and substitute Dawid Bąk struck late on against Croatia's Rijeka Region for the same scoreline. Dawid Wasilewski and Adam Bońkowski got the goals on Saturday to ensure they became the first team to compete a Regions' Cup finals group on nine points since 2015 as Dolnośląski overcame the first-ever Finnish qualifiers Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-1, Joni Merinen scoring a late consolation to deny the Polish side a third clean sheet.

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys had drawn 1-1 with Rijeka but then lost 3-2 to Switzerland's Vaud despite nearly overturning a three-goal half-time deficit. Samir Benkreira scored twice for Vaud in that game and headed the opener against Rijeka, added to by a Steve Grand penalty on the stroke of half-time. However, Luka Hodak pulled one back and in added time the appropriately-named Marino Matković was the Rijeka hero as he converted a free-kick before a stunning volley on the spin to turn the game for a 3-2 victory and seal bronze for Rijeka as group runners-up.

Matches

Venues

Stadio di Acquaviva

Stadio di Montecchio

Final

Tuesday 1 July

Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski Region (aet, Stadio di Aquaviva)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A

Hradec Králové 1-0 San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva)

FA of Vojvodina 0-3 Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio)

Group B

Dolnośląski Region 2-1 Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Rijeka Region 3-2 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A

Hradec Králové 1-2 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 0-1 Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Regions' Cup highlights: Hradec Králové 1-2 Vojvodina

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Regions' Cup highlights: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A

Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Regions' Cup highlights: San Marino 1-1 Vojvodina

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)