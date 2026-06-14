UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round guide

Qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Regions' Cup begins with the preliminary round running until Saturday in Armenia.

As usual, the European amateur competition runs with two rounds of qualifying, leading to an eight-team final tournament in summer 2027. In all 34 associations have entered, with their regional representatives determined ahead of qualifying (though Malta and San Marino are represented by their national amateur teams).

Three teams enter in the preliminary round, with the Armenian hosts Cilicia joined by Hiiumaa of Estonia and Lithuania's Tera. The mini-tournament winners will advance to join the other 31 entrants in the intermediate round, with the eight one-venue mini-tournaments to be played on dates between 2 September and 7 November.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the host venue to be announced. The most recent edition in 2024/25 was won by Aragón of Spain, with the final tournament in San Marino. Federación Canaria de Fútbol will represent Spain in this edition, Aragón going out in the quarter-finals of the national qualifier.

Preliminary round scores

Group A (14–20 June): Cilicia (ARM, hosts), Hiiumaa (EST), Tera (LTU)

2025 Regions' Cup final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Regions' Cup intermediate round groups

Group 1 (2–8 September): Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Wales, North Macedonia, Preliminary round winners

Group 2 (15–21 October): Serbia, San Marino*, Slovenia (hosts), Moldova

Group 3 (7–13 September): Portugal, Finland, England, Sweden (hosts)

Group 4 (14–20 October): Czechia, Bulgaria, Georgia (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5 (2–8 September): Spain, Hungary, Israel, Latvia (hosts)

Group 6 (29 October–4 November): Slovakia, Italy, Northern Ireland, Albania (hosts)

Group 7 (20–26 October): Poland, Türkiye (hosts), Romania, Azerbaijan

Group 8 (1–7 November): Croatia, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Belarus, Malta*

*Malta and San Marino enter national amateur teams, all other associations enter regional amateur teams to be determined.y