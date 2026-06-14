UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round under way

Qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Regions' Cup has begun, with the preliminary round running from 14 to 20 June in Armenia.

As usual, the European amateur competition starts with two rounds of qualifying, leading to an eight-team final tournament in summer 2027. In all, 34 associations have entered, with their regional representatives to be determined ahead of qualifying (though Malta and San Marino are represented by their national amateur teams).

Three associations begin in the preliminary round, where Armenian hosts Cilicia are joined by Hiiumaa of Estonia and Lithuania's Tera. The mini-tournament winners will advance to join the other 31 entrants in the intermediate round, which consists of eight one-venue mini-tournaments to be played on dates between 2 September and 7 November.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the host venue to be announced. The most recent edition in 2024/25 was won by Aragón of Spain in San Marino. Federación Canaria de Fútbol will represent Spain in this edition, after Aragón went out in the quarter-finals of the national qualifier.

Preliminary round matches

Regions' Cup preliminary round

Group A (14–20 June): Cilicia (ARM, hosts), Hiiumaa (EST), Tera (LTU)

2025 Regions' Cup final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Regions' Cup intermediate round groups

Group 1 (2–8 September): Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Wales, North Macedonia, Preliminary round winners

Group 2 (15–21 October): Serbia, San Marino*, Slovenia (hosts), Moldova

Group 3 (7–13 September): Portugal, Finland, England, Sweden (hosts)

Group 4 (14–20 October): Czechia, Bulgaria, Georgia (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5 (2–8 September): Spain, Hungary, Israel, Latvia (hosts)

Group 6 (29 October–4 November): Slovakia, Italy, Northern Ireland, Albania (hosts)

Group 7 (20–26 October): Poland, Türkiye (hosts), Romania, Azerbaijan

Group 8 (1–7 November): Croatia, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Belarus, Malta*

*Malta and San Marino enter national amateur teams; all other associations enter regional amateur teams to be determined.