Spain's Federación Canaria, England's Cheshire Football League, Czechia's Central Bohemia, Poland's Dolnośląski, the Republic of Ireland's Munster, Serbia's FA of Vojvodina, West Slovakia and Zenica-Doboj of Bosnia and Herzegovina have all booked their places in the 2026/27 UEFA Regions' Cup finals by winning their intermediate round groups.

Next summer's finals will be hosted in principle by one of the contenders, with the venue and dates to be confirmed.

2027 Regions' Cup finalists Cheshire Football League (ENG), Central Bohemia (CZE), Dolnośląski (POL), FA of Vojvodina (POL), Federación Canaria (ESP), Munster (IRL), West Slovakia (SVK), Zenica-Doboj (BIH)

Debutants Federación Canaria clinched their place in a dramatic Group 5 decider against Hungary's Pest, who led 1-0 with ten minutes to go until two Mario Pérez Barcos goals ensured Spain will be represented in the finals for a record-extending 11th time in 14 editions. Federación Canaria will hope to become the third consecutive Spanish winners after Galicia in 2023 and Aragón in 2025.

Zenica-Doboj are through to the finals for the second time in three editions, winning Group 1 as hosts thanks to a decisive 4-0 defeat of Wales' Tim Rhanbarthol y De sealed by a Mirsad Šijerkić hat-trick. Šijerkić and Tim Rhanbarthol y De's Casey Coughlin both scored seven goals, a new record for a single intermediate round mini-tournament.

Zenica-Doboj will be back in the finals having previously qualified in 2023 Feđa Krvavac/ Zenica-Doboj

Cheshire Football League became the first English team to qualify after an incredible finish to Group 3. Robert Payne scored with the final kick of the game to give Cheshire a 3-2 win against hosts Gothenburg that ensured they pipped AF Algarve, who had seemed to be through after a 5-2 victory against pre-Matchday 3 leaders Järvenpää United.

Like Spain, Czechia will have a joint-record eighth different final tournament representative after Central Bohemia won Group 4. Their tally of 23 goals in the mini-tournament is a new Regions' Cup best, while Daniel Křemenák equalled a competition record with his five goals in the win against Georgian hosts Basa (and also matched Šijerkić and Coughlin's overall tally of seven).

FA of Vojvodina have qualified for the second tournament in a row and third overall. They topped Group 2 with a 4-0 win in the decisive game against San Marino, who hosted last season's finals and drew 1-1 with Vojvodina on that occasion.

West Slovakia matched their 2018/19 qualification after a 1-0 victory sealed by an 89th-minute Michal Hrenák goal in the Group 6 decider against 2003 winners Piemonte Valle d'Aosta of Italy.

Munster, hosting Group 8, earned the Republic of Ireland's eighth qualification on three-way head-to-head goal difference ahead of Belarus' Uzda and Croatia's Split. Before the final day, Split led the others by three points and they went ahead with 20 minutes left against Munster, only for the Irish side to surge back for a decisive 3-1 win, their clincher coming deep in added time.

The final place was clinched by Dolnośląski, winning 2-1 in their decider with Group 7 hosts Istanbul. Two-time champions Dolnośląski were runners-up in 2025 and have qualified for an unprecedented sixth time and fourth edition in a row.

How 2026/27 Regions' Cup qualifying worked As usual, the European amateur competition started with two rounds of qualifying, leading to an eight-team final tournament in summer 2027. In all, 34 associations entered, with their regional representatives determined ahead of qualifying (though Malta and San Marino were represented by their amateur national teams). Regions' Cup holders Aragón lost in the quarter-finals of Spain's qualifying competition. Three sides took park in June's preliminary round, Cilicia becoming the first Armenian outfit to progress past that stage by beating Lithuania's Tera and Estonia's Hiiumaa. Cilicia advanced to join the other 31 entrants in the intermediate round, which consisted of eight one-venue mini-tournaments.

Qualifying results

*Malta and San Marino enter national amateur teams; all other associations enter regional amateur teams.

Group 1

Qualified for final tournament: Zenica-Doboj (BIH, hosts)

Also in group: Tim Rhanbarthol y De (WAL), OFS Bitola (MKD), Cilicia (ARM)

Group 2

Qualified for final tournament: FA of Vojvodina (SRB)

Also in group: San Marino (SMR)*, MNZ Ptuj (SVN, hosts), ARF Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 3

Qualified for final tournament: Cheshire Football League (ENG)

Also in group: AF Algarve (POR), Järvenpää United (FIN), Gothenburg (SWE, hosts)

Group 4

Qualified for final tournament: Central Bohemia (CZE)

Also in group: SW Bulgaria (BUL), BKS Almaty (KAZ), Basa (GEO, hosts)

Group 5

Qualified for final tournament: Federación Canaria (ESP)

Also in group: Zemgale (LVA, hosts), Pest (HUN), Hapoel Beit Shean Mesilot (ISR)

Group 6

Qualified for final tournament: West Slovakia (SVK)

Also in group: Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA), Northern Ireland Eastern (NIR), Central Albania (ALB, hosts)

Group 7

Qualified for final tournament: Dolnośląski (POL)

Also in group: Istanbul (TUR, hosts), The Carpathians (ROU), Zangazur (AZE)

Group 8

Qualified for final tournament: Munster (IRL, hosts)

Also in group: Uzda (BLR), Split (CRO), Malta (MLT)*

2025 Regions' Cup final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Group A

Through to intermediate round: Cilicia (ARM, hosts)

Also in group: Tera (LTU), Hiiumaa (EST)