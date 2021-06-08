The draw is scheduled for 12:00 CET on 8 June at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How the draw works

The champions of Kosovo, Faroe Islands, Andorra, San Marino enter the preliminary round in accordance with their ranking in the 2021/22 access list.

The two clubs with the highest club coefficient will be seeded for the semi-final draw.

The first draw will determine the two semi-finals; the first team drawn in each tie is considered the nominal home team. An additional draw will determine which semi-final winner will be considered the nominal home team for the final.

Seeded: HB Tórshavn (FRO), Prishtina (KOS)﻿

Unseeded: Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND), Folgore (SMR)

What is the preliminary round?

The preliminary round is a mini-tournament consisting of semi-finals on 22 June and a final on 25 June, all one-off matches to be played in the Faroe Islands.

The preliminary round winners enter the first qualifying round (draw on 15 June), which will comprise two-legged ties taking place on 6/7 and 13/14 July, while the other three teams transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Path second qualifying round (draw on 16 June) taking place on 22 and 29 July.

What are the key dates?

22 June: Semi-finals

25 June: Final

The line-up is subject to final confirmation by UEFA.