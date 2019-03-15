UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws
The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws all took place on Friday 15 March.
15 March (12:00CET), Nyon
Quarter-finals
Ajax (NED) v Juventus (ITA)
Liverpool (ENG) v Porto (POR)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Manchester City (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG)*
*fixture reversed, with first leg at Old Trafford
- There were no seedings or country protection.
Manchester City and Manchester United are not able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision by the relevant local authorities. Therefore, with both clubs drawn at home in the same week, the team that finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case Manchester United – were reversed in accordance with UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles. Any potential reversal for the semi-finals, for the same reason, would be confirmed after the quarter-finals.
Semi-finals
1. Tottenham Hotspur / Manchester City v Ajax / Juventus
2. Barcelona / Manchester United v Liverpool / Porto
- There were no seedings or country protection.
- Should Manchester City and Manchester United both qualify for the semi-finals, the Manchester United v Liverpool / Porto tie will be reversed in accordance with UEFA Club Competitions principles.
Final
Winners of semi-final 1 v winners of semi-final 2
- The draw determines the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
9/10 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
16/17 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
30 April/1 May: Semi-finals, first leg
7/8 May: Semi-finals, second leg
Saturday 1 June: Final – Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid