The UEFA Champions League second qualifying round draw has set the ties for 20/21 and 27/28 July.

Entering in this round are the likes of Celtic, PSV Eindhoven, Galatasaray, Olympiacos and Crvena zvezda. The 26 clubs are split into two sections: champions path (20 teams) and league path (six teams). Some ties will be only be fully set after the first qualifying round ends on 13/14 July.

Second qualifying round draw

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Valur (ISL) vs Omonoia (CYP)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Young Boys (SUI)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / Legia Warszawa (POL) vs Flora Tallinn (EST) / Hibernians (MLT)

Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL) / Alashkert FC (ARM) vs Teuta (ALB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) / Neftçi (AZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Kairat Almaty (KAZ) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Fola Esch (LUX) / Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) vs CFR Cluj (ROU) / Borac Banja Luka (BIH)

Malmö (SWE) / Riga FC (LVA) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)

Ferencváros (HUN) / Winners of the Preliminary round* vs Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) / Linfield (NIR)

Shkëndija (MKD) / Mura (SVN) vs Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)



*One of Folgore (SMR) / Prishtina (KOS) / HB Tórshavn (FRO) / Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

League path

Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Sparta Praha (CZE)

Celtic (SCO) vs Midtjylland (DEN)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA

What happens next?

Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (draw on 19 July), and will be assured of a group stage place in either the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League.

Champions path losing sides progress to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, while league path losing sides go into the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

Draw procedure

Champions path

The draw involved 20 teams: four direct entrants and the 16 winners of the first qualifying round ties played on 6/7 and 13/14 July.

The ﻿teams in each draw were be divided equally between seeded and unseeded clubs in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. For the first qualifying round ties, the coefficient of the club with the higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided tie was used for the purposes of the draw.﻿

The UEFA administration formed three groups for the champions path draw in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee: two groups that produce three ties each (Groups 1 and 2) and one with four ties (Group 3).

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams/pairings was placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded teams/pairings were put into another bowl. One ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team/pairing drawn will play the first leg at home.

League path

The ﻿six teams in the draw, all entering in this round, were divided equally between seeded and unseeded clubs in accordance with the club coefficient rankings.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams/pairings was in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded teams/pairings were put into another bowl. One ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team/pairing drawn will play the first leg at home.

Seeding groups

Champions path

Group 1:

Seeded

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Valur (ISL)

Young Boys (SUI)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / Legia Warszawa (POL)

Unseeded

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Flora Tallinn (EST) / Hibernians (MLT)

Omonoia (CYP)

Group 2:

Seeded

Olympiacos (GRE)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Teuta (ALB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Unseeded

Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL) / Alashkert FC (ARM)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) / Neftçi (AZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Group 3:

Seeded

Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

Malmö (SWE) / Riga FC (LVA)

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Borac Banja Luka (BIH)

Ferencváros (HUN) / Winners of the Preliminary round*

Unseeded

Shkëndija (MKD) / Mura (SVN)

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) / Linfield (NIR)

HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)

Fola Esch (LUX) / Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

*One of Folgore (SMR) / Prishtina (KOS) / HB Tórshavn (FRO) / Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

League path

Seeded

Celtic (SCO)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Unseeded

Rapid Wien (AUT)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Midtjylland (DEN)