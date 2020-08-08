Bayern 4-1 Chelsea (agg: 7-1): Lewandowski at the double

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals and set up two more as Bayern completed a resounding aggregate victory against Chelsea to book a UEFA Champions League quarter-final meeting with Barcelona.



Match in brief

Lewandowski converts from the penalty spot Getty Images

Lewandowski took just ten minutes to add to his competition-leading haul, finishing coolly from the spot having been brought down by Blues keeper Willy Caballero. Bayern’s No9 turned provider midway through the first half, holding the ball up before laying it on a plate for Ivan Perišić to poke past Caballero from close range.

Tammy Abraham’s predatory finish just before the interval pulled Chelsea back into things on the night, but at this stage they needed to score five. Thomas Müller could have put the tie even further out of the Premier League side’s reach but somehow missed the target from only a few metres out.

Substitute Corentin Tolisso made no such mistake when he met Lewandowski's cross with a side-footed volley 14 minutes from time, the hosts' predatory striker getting in on the act again himself with a late header.



Man of the match: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Cosmin Contra, UEFA technical observer: "Because he scored two goals and gave two assists. He also showed a great attitude."

View from the stadium: Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Bayern continued their faultless Champions League campaign to progress to the quarter-finals in Lisbon. The work was done in the first leg, but tonight was an opportunity to build momentum and match fitness after a five-week break. It was not exactly a vintage performance from the German champions, but still they were runaway victors.

Jon Phipps, Chelsea reporter

It was a chastening evening for Chelsea Getty Images

Chelsea’s season came to an end as they were outclassed by Bayern for the second time. Even at full strength this would have been a huge ask, but such a depleted side really had no chance. Although they scored tonight, it really wasn’t a lot different from the first leg in London. Young Chelsea will learn from this, but they will need to defend much better when they are back on this stage next season.



Reaction

Hans-Dieter Flick, Bayern coach: "I’m very pleased. We wanted to win, we wanted to pick up where we left off and that's exactly what the players did."

Robert Lewandowski, Man of the Match: "We tried to play forward, score goals and have fun. We wanted to find our rhythm and tempo from the first minute. It was all about showing our quality and building confidence."

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager: "It's a good exercise for us to go up against Bayern and their Champions League experience, with a lot of our players having debut seasons. I can see where I want us to go and I know we'll be back."



Key stats

Lewandowski has scored in all seven of his Champions League appearances this season - 13 goals in all.

Lewandowski has scored 53 goals in 44 competitive Bayern games in 2019/20.



Barcelona and Bayern are both in the Champions League quarter-finals for the 18th time - a joint competition record.



Bayern's European Cup quarter-final record is W19 L10.



This was Bayern's 18th win in a row in all competitions.

Bayern have scored 56 goals in those 18 wins, conceding only 13.



Line-ups

Tolisso came off the bench to score for Bayern Getty Images

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich (Odriozola 71), Boateng (Süle 64), Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago (Tolisso 71); Gnabry (Javi Martínez 81), Müller, Perišić (Coutinho 64); Lewandowski

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Barkley, Kanté, Kovačić; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham (Giroud 81), Mount

What's next?

Bayern and Barcelona will meet at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon. Their single-leg quarter-final is scheduled for 21:00 CET on Friday 14 August.

